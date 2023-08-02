Your Daily Phil: New JFNA trip teaches educators how to talk about Israeli turmoil

Worthy Reads

Give me your tired, your (not so) poor: In The Jerusalem Post, Rabbi Elchanan Poupko calls for Jewish groups to start helping the European Jews flocking to the United States from their home countries in the face of growing antisemitism in Europe. “Living in New York, I meet European Jewish refugees — daily. No, they are not showing up in tattered clothing, crowded boats, and empty-handed. They are often well-to-do, well-educated, and know English. They are still refugees. And we are failing them. I meet young French Jews who see no future for themselves in France, Jews who left Berlin, Belgium, Holland, and more. They come here because they have no choice. Yes, they can pretend they are not Jewish and live happily in their home countries, but they can’t live there as Jews. They come here because they want to be able to identify as Jews and not live in fear… Who is helping them? I do not know of one Jewish organization in New York City whose purpose is to help French Jews or any other group of European Jews and that stains my self-image of a proud New York Jew.” [JPost]



Comparisons Are Odious: In the Tampa Bay Times, Mike Igel, board chair of the Florida Holocaust Museum, argues against universalizing the Holocaust and focusing on its uniqueness. “As antisemitic incidents surge to new highs, our role to share the lessons of the Holocaust with the public is more important than ever — but it has also become more complicated. People recognize how overtly antisemitic hate crimes connect to the Holocaust’s targeted violence, but the rise of Holocaust equivalencies threatens public understanding of the Holocaust as a unique historical event… The Holocaust should never invite comparison, even when used to better understand the characteristics of genocide at large… While it shares features with other genocides, any representation of the Holocaust that does not center on antisemitism is at best incomplete, and at worst offensive. Respecting victims and their descendants requires us to be honest about not only what happened to them, but why… To do anything less would be unfaithful to the victims and survivors of Nazism, along with their families.” [TampaBayTimes]