Your Daily Phil: New global antisemitism task force + U.S. Jews react to Israeli judicial overhaul

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new German initiative to teach Arab countries about the Holocaust, the ways that American Jewish groups have responded to the Israeli government's passage of a judicial overhaul bill and the dropping acceptance rate for federal nonprofit security grants. We'll start with the launch of the Anti-Defamation League's new international initiative to combat antisemitism.



Umbrella organizations representing seven of the largest Jewish communities outside of Israel joined together this week in a new coalition to combat antisemitism: J7, the Large Communities’ Task Force Against Antisemitism, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The participating countries are: the United States, represented by the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and the Anti-Defamation League; the United Kingdom, represented by the Board of Deputies of British Jews; France, represented by the Conseil Représentatif des Institutions Juives de France (CRIF); Germany, represented by the Central Council of Jews in Germany; Canada, represented by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs; Argentina, represented by the Delegación de Asociaciones Israelitas Argentinas; and Australia, represented by the Executive Council of Australian Jewry.



The ADL spearheaded the creation of the task force following regular, informal discussions with representatives of these communities about antisemitism and ways to counter it, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told eJP on Monday night, before the J7 was announced.



“Increasingly… we see in liberal democracies all over the Earth intensifying antisemitism, expanding polarization, deepening division. It felt like as we were talking that there were these shared experiences, a similar socio-political context,” Greenblatt said.



The seven countries involved are all Western-style democracies and are all facing similar challenges, he said. “By working together, we strengthen our ability to tackle antisemitism wherever it emerges,” Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said in a statement.



The ADL chief said the goal of the task force is to “share best practices, see what works, and also to coordinate responses more effectively.” These subjects include: policy and advocacy, tech policy, security, extremism and education against antisemitism.



