Your Daily Phil: New Birthright Foundation CEO’s five-month report card

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new Hillel International survey of college students about antisemitism and profile the Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. We feature an opinion piece by Jonathan S. Kessler and Steven M. Windmueller on rethinking Israel engagement for young adults who reject the views of prior generations. We’ll start with an interview with Birthright Israel Foundation CEO Elias Saratovsky.

Elias Saratovsky was only five weeks into his new job as CEO of the Birthright Israel Foundation when the Oct. 7 terror attacks rocked Israel. Those attacks, and the ongoing war against Hamas, have radically altered the field of philanthropy, Israel travel and Jewish communal life around the world.

This week, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross spoke with Saratovsky about his first few months in his position and how Birthright Israel has responded to the Oct. 7 attacks and ongoing war in Israel.

JAG: In the immediate aftermath of Oct. 7, Birthright put its Israel trips on hold. But how has the foundation had to shift or pivot since the start of this war?

ES: I’ll get to the fundraising piece in a second. But I want to address what we did in the immediate aftermath of Oct. 7 because I think it’s really important in terms of what we’re working on… We ran a pilot [program] of giving our alumni — and then all Jews between the ages of 18 and 40 — the opportunity to go to Israel to volunteer, to provide them an opportunity to assist in food rescue operations and also in logistical centers. And we were blown away at the response. We initially thought that we would have about 200 participants in the first two months, and it turns out we had 1,000 volunteers… And we also have participants on our 10-day trips on the ground right now — we have about 1,000 participants this winter — and then hopefully many, many thousands this summer.

In terms of fundraising, we had a record year in 2023. We had more donors than we’ve ever had before. We raised over $85 million for our efforts. We continue to attract new donors at all levels through our direct marketing campaign, including new seven-figure donors that are inspired by our work and want to be part of our community.

JAG: How much of that record fundraising came from pre-Oct. 7 and how much was post-Oct. 7?

ES: That money was raised throughout the year, but certainly after Oct. 7, we saw a number of people realize that there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to advance the Jewish community and to ensure that our young people have the confidence and the pride to talk about Israel and to experience Israel, and that Birthright Israel is a huge part of that solution. So we’ve had a number of new donors that came after Oct. 7 and we continue to see that happen every single day.

JAG: Is Birthright altering its trips going forward to account for the Oct. 7 attacks and how Israel as a country has changed? Of course, the trip included visits to serious places like the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum and the Har Herzl military cemetery, but they were also meant to be fun and exciting. How will you factor the current mournful state of the country into the trips?

ES: I’ve been to Israel since Oct. 7 and I’m actually going again this week. It’s not an understatement to say that the country has totally changed, and our trips reflect that.

One, on every single trip there’s a volunteer component now. Two, every single participant is bearing witness… They’re meeting with survivors of the Nova Music Festival and survivors from the kibbutzim and the towns that were impacted. We’re also meeting with family members of the hostages. That’s a very critical component of our trips, to make sure that the participants understand what’s happening with those family members and the centrality of the hostage families in Israel.

We’re also providing a lot more time for the participants to reflect on what they’re experiencing and ensuring that there’s time for conversations between the participants from the Diaspora and the Israeli participants to make sure that they both understand the shared experiences that they’re going through.

