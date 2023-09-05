Your Daily Phil: Musk threatens to sue ADL + Philanthropic social media app roars to life

Around the Web

Over 120 Holocaust researchers and scholars have come to the defense of Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan, whom Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch is reportedly looking to remove from his position and replace with a Likud party ally. The U.S. State Department has also indicated support for Dayan, with its special envoy for Holocaust issues, Ambassador Ellen Germain, and its special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, stressing the need for the institution’s “independence”…



Singer Ishay Ribo became the first Israeli to headline a concert at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, performing before an estimated 15,000 people at the New York City venue…



The New York Times is catching flak for an opinion piece about how Yiddish is having a “moment,” which claimed that Hebrew is seen by “some” as representing “far-right Israeli militarism.” In addition to perturbing the State of Israel, which called the article “fakakta,” some Yiddish speakers have also criticized the piece for ignoring the role of Haredi Jews in the language’s resurgence…



Club Z, a youth group for Zionist teenagers, hired Batsheva Frankel as director of education…



John Stemen, the former director of security at Hillel International and an NCIS investigator, was hired as CEO of the Zeta Beta Tau Foundation, which supports the eponymous Jewish fraternity…



The Plaza Jewish Community Chapel became the first funeral chapel in New York City to receive credentials from Services and Advocacy for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Elders (SAGE), proving its ability to “provide services to LGBTQ+ older adults and their families”…



A massive brawl broke out in south Tel Aviv over the weekend between supporters and opponents of the Eritrean regime during an event organized by the Eritrean Embassy, sending dozens of people to the hospital. HIAS Israel condemned the violence and criticized Israel for its policies toward asylum seekers, as well as the police for permitting the event to go on despite warnings that it could lead to riots…



The famed Ben Ezra Synagogue in Cairo reopened last week following a major restoration of the more than 1,200-year-old building. The opening ceremony was attended by top Egyptian officials, including the country’s prime minister, but not by any local Jews (not that many remain in the country following a mass exodus after Israel’s founding)…



Liz Offen was promoted to national director of strategic partnerships for Yachad, the Orthodox Union’s program that works with people with disabilities and their families…



The American Jewish Committee is calling for St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Philadelphia to remove a monument dedicated to Ukrainian Nazi collaborators, saying that the organization “trust[s] our Ukrainian friends and colleagues recognize that this cannot remain”…



The Holocaust Survivor Foundation USA hailed an announcement by the auction house Christie’s that it would not hold a second auction of jewelry from the estate of Heidi Horten, whose fortune partially came from her husband, Helmut, seizing businesses that Jews were forced to relinquish…



Ihor Kolomoisky, a Jewish-Ukrainian businessman and major funder of Chabad and other Jewish initiatives in Ukraine, was arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering in Ukraine…



Investor and philanthropist David Och is deeply mired in a bitter fight with the company he founded and lost, Sculptor Capital Management, accusing it of poor management, while the firm is accusing him of sabotaging its efforts to enrich himself at the expense of public shareholders…



Nearly 21,000 Israelis have applied for Portuguese citizenship as of last year under a 2015 law that offers it to the descendants of Jews expelled from the country during the Inquisition…



Marc Becker, a top Hollywood marketing executive, died last week at 37…



David Rowland, an attorney who helped recover hundreds of artwork looted by the Nazis from Jews, died last month at 67…



Mark Lehman, the former general counsel, executive vice president and a director of the Bear Stearns investment bank and a fundraiser for the American Jewish Committee and the United Jewish Appeal, died last Sunday at 72…