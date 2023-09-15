Your Daily Phil: Making Jewish spaces inclusive for 5784 + N.Y. food assistance for Rosh Hashanah

Good Friday morning!



In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on efforts being made across the country to make Jewish communal spaces more accessible and inclusive, and feature opinion pieces from Andrés Spokoiny and Rabbi Marc Eichenbaum. Also in this newsletter: Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Penny Pritzker and Sam Altman. We’ll start with food assistance programs in New York ahead of the High Holy Days. Shana tova u’metuka!



For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider, eJewishPhilanthropy and The Circuit stories, including: Harriet Schleifer looks to maintain Jewish unity as new Conference of Presidents chair; Thirty years on, are the Oslo Accords still relevant?; The political lessons of Oslo reverberate on the Israeli right 30 years later. Print the latest edition here.



David Greenfield recalled his surprise when a neighbor in Brooklyn who had “always been successful” called recently to tell him he had made no money in the past year. “Jewish poverty is very real and it’s much more diverse than you would think,” Greenfield, CEO of the Met Council on Jewish Poverty, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen on the eve of Rosh Hashanah.



The COVID-19 pandemic affected financial stability for many, and Jewish New Yorkers were not spared. A study conducted by the UJA-Federation of New York in 2021 found that one in seven adults in Jewish households in the New York metropolitan area is poor. An additional one in 10 Jewish adults is “near poor,” defined by the study as living just above the poverty line in households that also struggle to make ends meet and often are not eligible for government benefits and services.



To prepare for Rosh Hashanah, Met Council, the 50-year-old New York City-based nonprofit, is distributing some $5 million in food at 141 locations in New York City’s five boroughs and parts of Long Island, upstate New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. Twenty of the sites are owned by the Met Council. The other sites are run through collaboration with nonprofits, synagogues and other groups.



Throughout the month leading up to Rosh Hashanah, scores of volunteers and Met Council staff prepared food at distribution sites around New York, which will be delivered to roughly 200,000 people. The packages include Rosh Hashanah staples such as apples and honey, matzah ball soup and chicken. The distribution, which is the largest High Holy Day kosher food distribution in the U.S., is being funded through a recently launched emergency campaign.



Masbia Soup Kitchen Network, which has locations in Flatbush and Borough Park in Brooklyn and Forest Hills, Queens, has also spent the month in overdrive to feed New Yorkers in need for the High Holy Days.



Alexander Rapaport, Masbia’s executive director, told eJP that the group aims to raise $946,800 in September alone through a crowd-funding campaign where donors can choose exactly which meals they would like to sponsor at which location.



Throughout the High Holy Day season, Masbia plans to distribute approximately 10,000 food packages and serve 28 holiday meals in-house — at its three sites combined, for a total of 84 meals.



Read the full report here.