Your Daily Phil: Making Jewish spaces inclusive for 5784 + N.Y. food assistance for Rosh Hashanah

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on efforts being made across the country to make Jewish communal spaces more accessible and inclusive, and feature opinion pieces from Andrés Spokoiny and Rabbi Marc Eichenbaum.
David Greenfield recalled his surprise when a neighbor in Brooklyn who had “always been successful” called recently to tell him he had made no money in the past year. “Jewish poverty is very real and it’s much more diverse than you would think,” Greenfield, CEO of the Met Council on Jewish Poverty, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen on the eve of Rosh Hashanah.
The COVID-19 pandemic affected financial stability for many, and Jewish New Yorkers were not spared. A study conducted by the UJA-Federation of New York in 2021 found that one in seven adults in Jewish households in the New York metropolitan area is poor. An additional one in 10 Jewish adults is “near poor,” defined by the study as living just above the poverty line in households that also struggle to make ends meet and often are not eligible for government benefits and services.
To prepare for Rosh Hashanah, Met Council, the 50-year-old New York City-based nonprofit, is distributing some $5 million in food at 141 locations in New York City’s five boroughs and parts of Long Island, upstate New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. Twenty of the sites are owned by the Met Council. The other sites are run through collaboration with nonprofits, synagogues and other groups.
Throughout the month leading up to Rosh Hashanah, scores of volunteers and Met Council staff prepared food at distribution sites around New York, which will be delivered to roughly 200,000 people. The packages include Rosh Hashanah staples such as apples and honey, matzah ball soup and chicken. The distribution, which is the largest High Holy Day kosher food distribution in the U.S., is being funded through a recently launched emergency campaign.
Masbia Soup Kitchen Network, which has locations in Flatbush and Borough Park in Brooklyn and Forest Hills, Queens, has also spent the month in overdrive to feed New Yorkers in need for the High Holy Days.
Alexander Rapaport, Masbia’s executive director, told eJP that the group aims to raise $946,800 in September alone through a crowd-funding campaign where donors can choose exactly which meals they would like to sponsor at which location.
Throughout the High Holy Day season, Masbia plans to distribute approximately 10,000 food packages and serve 28 holiday meals in-house — at its three sites combined, for a total of 84 meals.
As 5784 begins, Jewish communities pushed to consider greater inclusivity
“Which of the following best describes the areas [in your synagogue] which are accessible to members of your community with physical disabilities? 1) The entrance, outdoor spaces, social hall, classrooms, and bathrooms; 2) The above PLUS the ark, bimah, and mezuzot on all doorposts; 3) The above AND we have a pushcart for the Torah for anyone to carry it; 4) None of the above.” This is but one question in a new interactive inclusion quiz for the Jewish community to assess its accessibility that was developed by Matan, an organization that works to improve inclusion for people with disabilities and their families. The launch is meant to dovetail with communities considering their intentions for 5784, which Matan leadership hopes will make the forthcoming year one of inclusion in Jewish spaces, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz.
Make it a priority: “Whether disabilities are visible or invisible, statistically speaking, the prevalence is undeniable; in an era of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice, we must live the Jewish value of being responsible for one another and making sure that we all experience true belonging,” said Dori Frumin-Kirshner, CEO of Matan. “Disability inclusion is too often an afterthought. Our hope is that, year round, inclusion and accessibility for people in the Jewish community with mental health challenges, neurodiversities, mobility issues, etc. become much less of an ‘us versus them’ and much more of a ‘we’ collective.”
COVID-19’s legacy: The pandemic taught Jewish organizations that they’d have to be nimble and think outside of the box. But even the most accessible congregations didn’t see COVID coming. “So many of the things that would make Jewish communal life more accessible for people with disabilities made it more accessible for the whole community during the pandemic,” Naomi Yadin-Mendick, a federation board member and chair of its disability inclusion committee, said, citing technologies that improved videoconferencing. “In some ways, it made things more isolating for some people with disabilities, especially depending on what the disability is and and where they are geographically. But on the other hand, I think it’s opened some things up radically.”
Yamim Noraim: A mirror to our hidden self-deception
“We think that our view of ourselves is the most accurate. After all, who can know me better than I know myself? We spend most of our argumentative power supporting these delusions, instead of considering the evident, often obvious holes in them,” writes Andrés Spokoiny, president and CEO of the Jewish Funders Network, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Dangerously oblivious: “Like the proverbial frog in hot water, we change slowly and without awareness. First, we cross one moral boundary, then another, and little by little we become people that our former selves wouldn’t recognize. … The process of teshuva (critical introspection) asks a terrible question: Will my former self recognize me? What would he say about the person I have become? How horrified would he be about my moral lapses, or the things I tolerate in myself and others?”
The antidote: “This is not about returning to a mythical past. In fact, much of the political dysfunction we experience now is due to the fallacy that we can return to a past that never existed. Rather, the Yamim Noraim offer us a chance to imagine how a purer, less cynical self would evaluate ourselves. … Judaism creates a virtuous cycle of awareness, willingness and action. Going back to go forward; dancing a beautiful ballet of past and future, of promise and challenge. Trying to be again who we should have never ceased being, but also daring to be more and better. ”
Harnessing hope on Rosh Hashanah
“In a world with increasing rates of anxiety and fear of an uncertain future, how do we remain so confident on Rosh Hashanah and embrace the uncertainty of our fate with happiness and joy?” writes Rabbi Marc Eichenbaum, a research associate for Yeshiva University’s Sacks-Herenstein Center for Values and Leadership, as a guest contributor to Erica Brown’s weekly column for eJewishPhilanthropy, “The Torah of Leadership.”
‘Grounded hope’: “[Researcher C.R.] Snyder conducted a study in which community leaders were asked to name the most hopeful people they knew. The results showed three commonalities: goals, pathways (or plans), and a belief in human agency. Hopeful people aren’t those dealt a more favorable deck of cards. They are the people who are able to withstand the most difficulty because their goals and their belief in human agency propel them to focus on their suffering less. Because they keep their eyes on the light at the end of the tunnel and have a strategy to get there, they do not live with constant worry.”
Strengthening the Ecosystem: In Jewish Boston, Kara Baskin looks at a new initiative in Bean Town to boost cooperation between Jewish day schools. “Stronger Together is aptly named: it’s a collaboration initiative designed in partnership with the leaders of Greater Boston’s 14 Jewish day schools, The Beker Foundation and Combined Jewish Philanthropies. It operates with a clear philosophy—schools are stronger when they work together toward common goals. The program is led by Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools… ‘We bring together schools of all different sizes, all points of view, with their own unique personalities, with the overall goal of strengthening the ecosystem through collaborative initiatives that help us do three things: provide consistently high-quality education at all the schools, bring that education to more kids and make our schools more efficient to drive further affordability,’ says Stronger Together director Aimee Close.” [JewishBoston]
[Insert Joke About Long Sermons Here]: In The New York Times, Sarah Maslin Nir profiles Michele Lowe, a former marketing executive who is helping 16 rabbis with their High Holy Days divrei Torah this year. “Call her the Rabbi Whisperer. Over the past eight years, Michele Lowe has emerged as a resource for dozens of rabbis, becoming — to her surprise — something like a college-essay coach for the rabbinate… ‘I call myself the “Jew in the pew,”’ Ms. Lowe said in a recent interview during a break between clients. ‘I come and say, “I am here, and what do you want me to be thinking about for the next 12 months?”’… Her advice does not come cheap. Ms. Lowe charges $400 for each one-hour coaching session. That fee includes her prep work: reading and editing the rabbis’ sermons… Some of Ms. Lowe’s clients are confidential, concerned to be seen as needing a crutch. At first, Dara Frimmer, a rabbi at Temple Isaiah on Los Angeles’s Westside, was reluctant to share that she had sought help on a sermon. ‘There is a fear that rabbis have to be wholly original and brilliant and poised and always have the right words,’ Rabbi Frimmer said. But she came to realize that turning to community in a time of need was a profoundly Jewish ideal.” [NYTimes]
Students from the JCC Greater Boston’s after-school program Discovery Club make Rosh Hashanah cards this week that will be scanned and sent to children at the JCC in Dnipro, Ukraine, one of Boston’s sister cities.
The Boston-area JCC is also planning to hold a Hanukkah celebration with its Dnipro counterpart in December “as a continued reminder for the children and families in Ukraine that they have friends thinking about and supporting them during difficult times,” a JCC Greater Boston spokesperson said.
