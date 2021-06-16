Your Daily Phil: MacKenzie Scott donates to Repair the World and HIAS + The Orthodox Union raised funds from 2,000 donors to help India

BIG DATA

Charitable giving from foundations rose 17% during the year of the pandemic

Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Charitable giving in the United States rose 3.8% to a record high $471.4 billion in 2020, fueled by an increase in grants by foundations and wealthy individuals who benefited from a soaring stock market, according to estimates from the latest report from Giving USA Foundation and the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. The increase in foundation giving was reflected in Jewish philanthropy, Jewish Funders Network (JFN) CEO Andres Spokoiny told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Helen Chernikoff.

Smarter giving: JFN, a service organization for foundations, federations and individuals, reported that 72% of its members gave more in 2020 than in previous years, and 57% of those members plan to maintain those higher giving levels, Spokoiny said. Slightly more than half of the membership started giving in new issue areas during the pandemic, he added. “Not only was more money given, but the giving was smarter and more efficient,” he said. “Funders partnered more and eliminated bureaucratic burdens on grantees.”

Stock market connection: While giving declined as the economy contracted during the Great Recession of 2008 recession, a similar broad decline did not happen in 2020, despite the fact that the country’s gross domestic product shrank by 3.5%. Total giving in 2020 was 2.3% of the $20.9 trillion GDP. However, donations to religious congregations were flat from the prior year. Giving from foundations rose 17% to $88.5 billion between 2019 and 2020, propelling foundations’ share of all giving to a record 19%. “Foundations give out of their assets, and that’s linked with the performance of the financial markets,” Una Osili, associate dean for research at international programs at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, said on a conference call about the report on Tuesday.

Individuals’ share: The largest share of giving consistently comes from individuals, who contributed $324.1 billion, or 68% of the total, in 2020. However, if MacKenzie Scott’s record-setting $5.8 billion in donations are removed from that figure, giving from individuals would have fallen by almost 1%, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy. “It was a difficult economic year for many. Overall, giving grew, and those who had the financial resources stepped up, but you need to unpack those numbers and look at the unemployment rate, and the decline in personal consumption,” Osili told eJP.

Read the full story here.

TENDER LOSERS

Jewish activists move their cheese

iStock

“Last Thursday just as the Israeli working week was drawing to a close, and everyone was heading off to bed, I took part in a ‘losers’ party’ promoted by JCRIF, the Jewish Community Response and Impact Fund. I believe that this was a groundbreaking event in the field of Jewish education,” writes Mickey Katzburg, the director of World Center for Jewish Education (WCJE), in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The invite: “Two weeks ago, I received an invitation by email to an event that at first glance sounded strange. Rabbi Sara Luria and a group of activists invited all of the ‘tender losers’ to participate in a ‘Reset After Party.’ Despite the fact that I’d never heard of such an event, it was clear to me and the WCJE staff that we should not miss out on such an opportunity, and so we responded that we’d be delighted to attend the online event.”

The event: “That evening, as I logged on to the meeting, my expectations were pretty low. But right away, it was clear this was something out of the ordinary. After a short and unifying session of communal singing, Rabbi Sara opened the session by talking about the existential loneliness and difficulty that people who work in entrepreneurship in the Jewish world have been experiencing. She spoke about the disappointment we were all probably feeling after failing to win the tender. As the session went on, I began to realize that I was partaking in a revolutionary event. The only word to describe this party was groundbreaking!”

Read the full piece here.

INTERSECTIONALITY

Empowering Jews of color in Jewish spaces

Courtesy

“One of the first memories I have of being in a Jewish space took place when my mom brought me to synagogue for the first (and only) time. My mom grew up going to synagogue on holidays when she was a child but hadn’t been back since she was a teenager,” writes Mae Sarah in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Unwelcome: “I was six or seven years old when she took me to a Shabbat service one night at our local synagogue in Oakland. She walked through the doors – my white mom carrying her brown child, as members of the synagogue walked past her. She watched as other new members were greeted at the door and offered food and a place to sit. My mom remembers people looking at the two of us strangely, and asking intrusive questions about our family and my upbringing. She left feeling angry that this space was not the accepting community she had remembered it to be as a child. She also felt uncomfortable, as she realized she’d brought me into a community where I was not welcomed.”



Read the full piece here.