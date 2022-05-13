Your Daily Phil: Lipstadt’s first speech as ambassador + A look at the Israel Prize controversy

ACTIVIST AWARDEE

Court battle and donation bring politics to the Israel Prize

Courtesy of Goldreich

The Israel Prize, given annually to a collection of laureates in a state ceremony full of pomp and circumstance, is meant to unite the country in a celebration of the best in Israeli innovation and brain power. But this year and last, the prestigious prize became mired in politics, reports Linda Gradstein for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The backstory: The controversy surrounds the 2021 prize laureate in mathematics and computer science, Oded Goldreich, a professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science and an outspoken progressive who has advocated a European Union boycott of Ariel University, which is located in an Israeli West Bank settlement. The two most recent education ministers accused Goldreich of supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel (BDS) and tried to rescind the prize. Goldreich denies the charge, and after a yearlong court battle, Israel’s Supreme Court ruled in late March that Goldreich should be given the prize.

In response: Last month, Goldreich responded to his critics with his own political statement: He announced that he would donate all of his prize money – NIS 75,000, or roughly $21,750 — to five human rights organizations, including prominent left-wing groups. Now, both Goldreich and his opponents are accusing each other of politicizing an honor that is given for achievement in fields ranging from math to Talmud, and was supposed to remain above the fray.

In their own words: “I was driven into a political situation and I thought it appropriate to donate to these organizations in order to signal my commitment to my political positions, which are promoted by these organizations,” Goldreich told eJP. But some in Israel counter that Goldreich’s decision is an insult to the prize. “The organizations that he chose to support undermine the very existence of Israel as a Jewish homeland and the safety and security of people living here,” attorney Shlomo Zwickler, a right-wing activist, told eJP.

PARSHA PHIL

Behar: Amplifying tasks in the public sphere

Getty Images

“To give or not to give has never been a question in Judaism. But whether it should be anonymous or not has. While there is clearly merit in both, an idea in this week’s parsha, Behar, illuminates how giving publicly can, in many cases, extend the gift,” writes Rabbi Benji Levy, a founder of both the philanthropic advisory group Israel Impact Partners and the interdisciplinary mental health center Keshev, in this week’s Parsha Phil column.

Reflecting and sounding the shofar: “This mitzvah [of Jubilee] ennobles one with both divine purpose and a sense of humility, while enabling reflection on everyday morals, ethics and individual accountability. Interestingly, this momentous occasion is heralded by the blowing of a shofar. The obvious question is why? What is the significance, at this moment, of the shofar?”

Where individual action meets the collective: “In this difficult moment, the blowing of the shofar presents an unexpected voice of support and comfort for people who are experiencing challenges, the shifting of their entire operating system because of a matter of faith: so when the Jubilee begins, and each person steps outside to blow their shofar, they are immediately bombarded by numerous other shofar blasts from their surrounding neighbors. This sense of communal unity and combined dedication offers solace and support – a true feeling of being in the same boat, for ‘The distress of the masses is comforting [for the individual]’ (command 331). In biblical times, the sounding of the shofar was a mechanism for announcing something to the world. While the Jubilee task was extremely difficult to implement, it was reassuring to realize that everyone was experiencing the same struggle together.”

Sharing a vision, dreaming together, amplifying impact: “Many revolutionary movements have begun simply because a few individuals shared a vision and dreamed in the same direction. To truly harness the positivity that can be found within the context of peer support, it is important to seek and build networks of people who share similar values, share our angst in moments of trial and help foster and reinforce that which is important to us. This underscores the benefit of our Jewish communal infrastructures, philanthropic partnerships, and funding collaboratives.”

