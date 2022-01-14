Your Daily Phil: JFNA’s Fingerhut on repairing diaspora ties + Big Duck swims back

Good Friday morning!

Ed. note: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the next Your Daily Phil will arrive on Tuesday.

Big Duck, the New York-based PR firm that came under fire this week for its refusal to work with the Shalom Hartman Institute over what Hartman said was its stance on Israel, reversed course in a statement Thursday night posted on the company’s website addressing the controversy.

“We did not issue a response right away, because we wanted to take time to reflect and discuss with our team and clients,” the company’s co-directors, Farra Trompeter and Elizabeth Ricca, wrote. “While we felt the article mischaracterized our position, we also acknowledge that the comments we provided, written in haste, didn’t accurately represent our policies and practices and caused concern.”

“Big Duck’s decision to decline to work with the Hartman Institute was due to multiple reasons, one of which was our perception at the time that they would not be open to working with a company whose employees and clients hold a range of views on the Israeli government’s policies and practices,” they added. “We have since learned that our perception of the Hartman Institute’s position was mistaken, and we regret that the way we raised the topic caused harm.”