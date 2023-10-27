Your Daily Phil: JFNA tops $500m goal for Israel emergency fund

Good Friday morning.

The Jewish Federations of North America has raised nearly $554 million for its emergency campaign for Israel in the wake of Hamas’ massacre and ensuing war, surpassing its initial goal of $500 million, the organization announced on Thursday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Rebecca Caspi, director of JFNA’s Israel office, told eJP that the organization has no new goal in mind as it continues to encourage donors to continue giving.

“We haven’t set a new goal because the needs just keep growing so we’re just going to keep raising money,” Caspi said.

The organization has so far allocated more than $111 million, with more than a quarter of it — $30 million — going to the Jewish Agency for Israel, with most of those funds going toward its Victims of Terror Fund, which has issued an unprecedented number of grants in recent weeks. A Jewish Agency spokesperson told eJP that the fund has already provided NIS 4,000 ($980) grants to 2,780 people and is preparing to issue more than 1,400 more. (Prior to the Oct. 7 attacks, the fund had issued roughly 9,000 grants in its 20-year history.)

The other primary recipients of the JFNA grants have been: regional councils and municipalities in southern Israel, which received a total of $9.5 million; the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, which received $6.4 million; Brothers and Sisters for Israel — an offshoot of the Brothers in Arms protest movement, which has since pivoted to focus on disaster relief — which received $4.1 million; the Magen David Adom ambulance service, which received $3.4 million; and the Israel Trauma Coalition, which received $3.4 million.

Longtime Jewish communal figures Jeffrey Schoenfeld and Stephen Hoffman are leading JFNA’s allocation committee, and will work with representatives of Jewish federations from across North America and with other philanthropic organizations with deep ties to Israel.

Caspi said the allocation committee, working with her office and with specific Jewish federations that have long-standing relationships with affected Israeli communities and relevant organizations, is seeking to be both “efficient and effective.”

The goal, she said, is to find “the places where federations are best positioned to make the greatest impact. That’s where our team is most deeply engaged now.”

