Your Daily Phil: JFNA brings teen engagement group into the fold + How a group of Israelis rescued Afghan refugees

The inside story of how a group of Israelis rescued Afghans fleeing the Taliban

Boaz Arad

There is no perfect science to rescuing desperate people fleeing a band of theocratic terrorists. That is at least one of the lessons learned from an operation last month to extract 167 Afghan nationals from the Taliban takeover of their country. Another is that trust can be built among strangers, even with people whose governments are sworn enemies and whose religious beliefs are supposedly at odds. Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash reports on the rescue operation.

Dreams of freedom: This is a story of an international consortium of diplomats, Jewish philanthropists, an Israeli aid organization and a random set of individual Israelis, who suddenly found themselves working feverishly together to help an eclectic mix of progressive, educated and once hope-filled Afghanis escape the clutches of a repressive and murderous regime. To tell this dramatic tale, which spans dinner parties in Manhattan to safe houses in the Afghan province of Kunduz and features dispossessed ambassadors printing fake passports and former high school buddies-turned-gun-toting fanatics, as well as two special groups of young Muslim women refusing to give up on their dreams of freedom, I will begin on a private jet making its way from Tel Aviv to the Albanian capital, Tirana, last Thursday. (JI was a guest of Israeli-Canadian businessman and philanthropist Sylvan Adams.)

Lost everything: There is something very humbling about meeting refugees, people who have been forced to flee their homes, due to circumstances beyond their control. Most often, they must make the decision to leave at a moment’s notice, because staying could mean the difference between freedom and imprisonment — or even life and death. Without a thought, those fleeing their homes up and leave behind them the fullness of a life built and invested in over many years. “Moving to another country is hard, it is not home,” Mohammed Javed Khan, 27, told JI. “If I was single, I would have let the Taliban kill me, but I have a daughter and I didn’t want her to grow up without a father, so we left…. Thirty years of life and we lost everything in one day,” he sighed. “We had to leave everything behind.”

Waiting for the world: For now, the refugees remain in the Albanian resort, waiting for the world to decide their fate. Some would like to resettle in Europe, others have their sights set on Canada. One group of young men told me gleefully that their dream is to play for Canada’s national cricket team. “I think they could be with us for many years,” said Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who met with Adams during our whirlwind visit to the country. “I don’t think we have done anything tremendous,” said Rama. “I know there aren’t too many countries in the world that have been willing to take in these people, but I think it should be the most natural thing in the world, especially for the countries who worked in Afghanistan. This is about human morality.”

Giving directly to individuals

“It’s no secret that 2020 was incredibly challenging. The cumulative impact of COVID-19, high unemployment, social turmoil, wildfires and other natural disasters have dramatically increased need everywhere. In response, funders are giving more,” write Jeffrey D. Haskell, Robyn Hullihan and Peter Handler of the Foundation Center in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Direct giving: “Funders are also looking for ways to stretch their philanthropic dollars, and to expedite assistance to people in need. To accomplish both goals, they are increasingly making grants directly to individuals. Although private foundations typically grant to charities and other nonprofit organizations, it’s a little-known fact that they can also give directly to individuals and families in need. Foundations do not need to set up a separate nonprofit to make these grants, and they don’t need to seek prior approval from the IRS. Given these advantages as well as the exigencies of 2020 and 2021, private foundations are increasingly employing these grants to individuals.”

