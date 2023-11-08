Your Daily Phil: JFN West gathering focuses on Israel, high impact philanthropy

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on next week’s “March for Israel” in Washington, D.C., and feature an opinion piece from Rebecca Dinar on the importance of supporting journalism. Also in this newsletter: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Carrie Bornstein and Marc Besen. We’ll start with the Jewish Funders Network West’s annual gathering.

Nearly 120 people representing more than 75 funders gathered this week to talk about funding the Jewish future, particularly the future of Israel, at the Jewish Funders Network West convening in Los Angeles, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz from the scene.

At the opening session, Tzivia Schwartz Getzug, senior director of philanthropic engagement and of JFN West, said that, like an earthquake, the Oct. 7 attacks shook everything. “The ground underneath our feet has shifted, leaving us feeling off-balance and the uncertainty for our future,” she said.

“Many people have said to me that they feel like we’re at an inflection point, as a Jewish community, as a Jewish state and as a supporter of liberal democracy,” Schwartz Getzug continued. “How we respond now and over time, will determine the future for the State of Israel and Jews all over the world. There’s a lot we can’t control. But today we are here as Jewish funders as philanthropists with the power of our time, treasure and talent.”

In a “fireside chat” on Monday evening, Alon Friedman, CEO of Enter: The Jewish Peoplehood Alliance, called on the attendees to seize the moment to have an impact on what comes next in Israel.

“This will be an opportunity… for you guys to not let Israel be separate from your Jewish identity,” he said. “You own the place, whether it’s as shareholders or stakeholders. It’s yours as much as it is ours, and when we rebuild you need to be there.”

