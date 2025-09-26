Your Daily Phil: JFN study uncovers shambolic efforts to combat antisemitism
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we look at the stakes for the Jewish communal world in the United Nations General Assembly. We speak with American Israeli historian Adam Ferziger about his new book on the North American religious figures who have played pivotal roles in Israeli society and report on the recent remarks by one of the key architects of the Trump administration’s deals with universities over antisemitism allegations. We feature an opinion piece by Andrés Spokoiny about the state of the field of “anti-antisemitism”; Rabbi Nicole Guzik reflects on the experience of trailblazing female clergy in the Conservative movement; and Matt Fieldman joins eJP readers responding to M2’s “Hope Study” by sharing what gives him hope. Also in this issue: George Soros, Eric Cohen and Robert Kraft.
A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS
With his back against the U.N. General Assembly’s green marble wall, so to speak, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be the focus of attention this morning as he addresses the plenum. He is expected to discuss the growing number of Western countries recognizing Palestinian statehood, the mounting criticism of Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, which is increasingly being referred to internationally as a “genocide,” as well as calls within his government to annex portions of the West Bank. This will also be his first speech since Israel’s war with Iran this summer and comes as Israel is reportedly nearing a security agreement with Syria.
Netanyahu’s speech — and the policies that it represents — will have profound significance on the American Jewish communal world as it supports Israel through its advocacy work and philanthropy.
The prime minister is, again, not scheduled to meet with American Jewish leaders during this trip, which runs through Monday, according to William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, which normally organizes such gatherings. This will be the fifth time that Netanyahu will forgo a sit-down discussion with U.S. Jewish officials.
While Jewish leaders will not meet with Netanyahu, they have been meeting extensively with other world leaders, discussing issues related to combating antisemitism and the Jewish community, as well as Israel.
Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, met with French President Emmanuel Macron during the General Assembly. Macron, who helped lead the push to recognize Palestinian statehood, has been deemed persona non grata by many American Jewish leaders, who took exception to his foreign minister’s offer to meet them only after the decision was announced this summer. The American Jewish Committee’s Jared Isaacson also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York.
Daroff met with a number of world leaders, including the presidents of Paraguay and Poland and the Serbian foreign minister.
AGENTS OF CHANGE
New book examines the 8 North Americans who have reshaped Israeli Judaism
For the past 50 years, a small cadre of North American Jews has been radically reshaping the Israeli religious milieu, introducing the country to a more open New World Orthodoxy, which has been changing and adapting to fit the Middle East climate. In his new book, Agents of Change: American Jews and the Transformation of Israeli Judaism, Bar-Ilan University historian Adam Ferziger tracks eight so-called “agents of change,” from their beginnings in the United States and Canada through their arrivals in Israel in the late 1960s and early 1970s and their decades of activities in Israel, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Building bridges: Their names will be immediately familiar to English-speaking progressive religious Jews: Rabbanit Malka Bina, Rabbi Chaim Brovender, Rabbi Daniel Hartman, Rabbanit Chana Henkin, Rabbi Aaron Lichtenstein, Rabbi Nachum Rabinovitch, Rabbi Shlomo Riskin, and Rabbi Daniel Tropper. But, according to Ferziger, their influence extends far beyond that admittedly small world of Modern Orthodoxy, particularly when considering the effects that they had on their students, many of whom went off to found their own initiatives, which were influenced by their American Jewish teachers’ sensibilities. According to Ferziger, these American Israeli leaders offer more than just a window to understand the Israeli religious landscape. “For American Jews who are not Orthodox, these people could be bridgers or can be people who can create certain types of alliances,” Ferziger said.
BEHIND THE HEADLINES
Trump higher ed policy architect May Mailman explains antisemitism settlements
The Trump administration’s settlements with Ivy League universities, negotiated in response to alleged violations of federal civil rights law, are meant primarily as an attention-grabbing measure — a way to get more people to pay attention to President Donald Trump’s aggressive approach to tackling discrimination in higher education, according to an architect of those settlements, reports Gabby Deutch for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
A serious fine: These deals have included commitments from the universities on antisemitism policy, race-based hiring and admissions standards and diversity, equity and inclusion programs. “A settlement on its own without a fine might not be taken as seriously by the public or by other universities as when there is a fine,” May Mailman, a conservative attorney who until last month served as a senior White House strategist, told The New York Times’ Ross Douthat on an episode of his “Interesting Times” podcast that was released yesterday. “These are small dollar figures compared to the amounts that they are getting every year from the federal government and from their donors — but I think it provides a seriousness and a focus on these in ways that promises only wouldn’t.”
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
A VIEW OF THE FIELD
In the fight against antisemitism, passion isn’t enough
“We have been observing and studying the evolving field of anti-antisemitism for quite some time. Recently, my organization, the Jewish Funders Network, commissioned a study led by Eitan Hersh of Tufts University to add more rigor to our observations,” writes Andrés Spokoiny in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “The research examined 160 organizations that claim to combat antisemitism and the top 25 funders in the field.”
Real talk: “JFN is not prescriptive: We don’t tell funders what to do, and we don’t presume to own the truth. However, given our position, we hold a mirror to the community, and in the spirit of honesty, I can say that the image we see is a messy one. … [O]ver 50% of the organizations we looked at haven’t established clear, realistic parameters of success. Many organizations measure success in terms of ‘views on social media’ or ‘engagement,’ but few, if any, examine whether their work has resulted in an effective reduction of antisemitic incidents. In many cases, people haven’t even defined what their organizations actually do.”
FROM STRENGTH TO STRENGTH
Forty years later: Celebrating the sisterhood of female clergy
“Forty years ago, the Conservative movement ordained its first female rabbi. Now, roughly half of the Conservative movement’s Committee on Jewish Law and Standards is composed of female rabbis, about 50% of Conservative rabbinical and cantorial students are women, and women also make up about half of Conservative synagogue presidents,” writes Rabbi Nicole Guzik, the first woman to hold the title of co-senior rabbi at Sinai Temple in Los Angeles, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “These women are rewriting the norms of what leadership looks like; and they show other women that leadership can thrive when collaboration replaces competition.”
In the beginning: “When I graduated from the Jewish Theological Seminary in 2009, roughly 30% of my classmates were female. We knew we were the token ‘female rabbi’ wherever we went. … While sexism still certainly exists, most positions are no longer seen as the ‘woman rabbi’ or ‘female cantor’ job. But for years, I’d seen the competition between women in the workplace — women pushing each other down to get premier positions. Because of the individuals that came before us, the journey today for women in the rabbinate and cantorate is not as difficult. Perfect, no — but so much better, due to the camaraderie we are choosing.”
READER RESPONDS
Working to build interfaith bridges gives me hope
“The recent M² “Hope Study” made waves by showing how many Jewish communal professionals feel discouraged, lack hope, worry about internal division and struggle to see a clear future. Yet, the study also found that Jewish professionals remain committed to their work because they see the difference it makes in people’s lives. I recognize that paradox,” writes Matt Fieldman, co-founder and executive director of Rekindle, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “In fact, it’s what sustains me at Rekindle year after year, even as I hold down a full-time job outside the Jewish community.”
Ripple effects: “Like many, I worry about how the institutional Jewish world and our legacy organizations can respond to this moment with the speed, compassion and nuance it deserves. But what’s given me hope are the many Rekindle partners on the ground across the country — from small ADL chapters, to one-person JCRCs, to our volunteer leaders who have taken it upon themselves to reignite Black-Jewish dialogue in their cities and regions. These folks are taking on one more responsibility in their already-busy lives, and they’re doing a phenomenal job. … That such changemakers exist, and simply need the right tools to feel empowered, should give us all hope.”
Major Gifts
The Leslie J. Raffel Foundation committed $2.5 million to Indiana University Bloomington to establish an endowed chair in its Institute for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism…
Transitions
Brian Hermelin was elected president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Detroit…
Hundreds of local Jews and representatives from countries around the world gathered in Kyiv’s Jewish Community Center on the first night of Rosh Hashanah for a festive meal led by the Ukrainian capital’s chief rabbi, Yonatan Markovitch.
During the holiday, Russia conducted a strike on the city, reportedly using more than 150 suicide drones.
“The Jewish community gathered as one on Rosh Hashanah to pray for a brighter future for Ukraine and for Jews around the world,” Markovitch said at the gathering. “Precisely under the shadow of war, it carries deep meaning that the community radiates strength and faith as we welcome a new year that, with Hashem’s help, will bring peace and tranquility.”
