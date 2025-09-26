Your Daily Phil: JFN study uncovers shambolic efforts to combat antisemitism

Worthy Reads

Succession Planning in the Parsha: In The Times of Israel, Mordechai Silverstein shares two midrashim connected to this week’s Torah portion, Parshat Vayelech: one about the transition of leadership from Moses to Joshua, and the other about the lack of information about exactly where Moses was buried. “Taken together, these two midrashim offer a profound vision of Jewish leadership. On the one hand, a leader must prepare successors, ensuring that Torah continues beyond their lifetime. On the other hand, the community must resist the temptation to sanctify leaders themselves. Continuity is safeguarded, and idolatry is rejected. The true measure of leadership, then, is not only what a leader achieves in life, but how the people continue after their passing — faithful to Torah, guided by new voices, and steadfast in remembering that only God is eternal.” [TOI]

Please Be Patient: In Inside Philanthropy, Lauren McKown encourages global health philanthropy to embrace longer timelines for change as it attempts to not only fill the gaps left by eliminated USAID contracts and foreign aid from other countries, but support the creation of something more self-sustaining. “Ensuring strong global health systems is going to take patient, flexible capital, largely from philanthropy, as countries work toward increasing domestic financing for health. But too often, philanthropists are reticent to partner on longer timelines. … Until we expand our scope of thinking about the problem, recognizing that progress in bridging the financing gap will likely take 10 or 15 years rather than a two-to-three-year grant cycle, we cannot have a productive conversation about what driving success in sustainable health gains looks like. … Philanthropy cannot and should not replace bilateral aid — but it can do what aid could not and accompany the building of something new and better. It can move faster, take risks, and stand behind local leaders whose plans are investable and ready.” [InsidePhilanthropy]

Connect the Dots: Sometimes good leadership involves spotting the gaps between front-line efforts and back-end data, writes Marcus Ippolito in Blue Avocado. “Everyone’s had their ‘crash’ moments. A database that freezes. A shipment that misses the dock. A report that’s wrong the night before a board meeting. But what I’ve learned to watch for is the quiet failure. The breakdown that doesn’t make noise — but erodes everything underneath. It’s the client call that doesn’t get logged. The pantry visit that never gets recorded. The donor follow-up that never happens because the note was buried in someone’s email. It’s the fundraiser who doesn’t trust the program data. The analyst who doesn’t know what the field team is going through. The grant writer waiting three weeks for a number that lives in someone’s head. No big explosions. Just silence. Until trust slips — and no one knows why.” [BlueAvocado]