Your Daily Phil: Jewish People Challenges Conference looks to the future

The Oct. 7 terror attacks and ensuing rise in antisemitism around the world has made the ties between Diaspora Jewry and Israel stronger, highlighting for each community the need for the other, World Zionist Organization President Tova Dorfman told Judith Sudilovsky for eJewishPhilanthropy at the start of the WZO’s inaugural Jewish People Challenges Conference on Tuesday in Jerusalem.

“As a result of a crazy outburst of antisemitism and antisemitic acts all over the world which began in a very violent way on Oct. 8, and with all the ‘monsters’ coming out of the woodwork, [Diaspora Jewry] realized that with a weakened Israel their place in the Diaspora is also weakened,” said Dorfman, who was elected in 2023, the first woman president of the WZO since its inception in 1897.

“In Israel today, where we saw a growing distance between Diaspora [Jewry] and Israel over the years, what’s happened has strengthened certain elements. That is not to say that it’s completely across the board, but I think that there is a realization that we need each other more than ever,” she said.

Put together in less than a month, the conference was scheduled to coincide with the February meetings of the Jewish Agency for Israel’s Board of Governors and the Zionist General Council of the World Zionist Organization, along with the earlier meeting of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. The conference, which was held in the capital’s Binyanei Ha’uma convention center, brought together 500 Jewish leaders from more than 38 different countries in a joint meeting in Israel for the first time since Oct. 7.

Dorfman told eJP that funding for WZO programs is focused on connecting Israel and Diaspora Jewry, connecting Israelis who live abroad with Israel, aliyah programs and Zionist activities all over the world, including supporting aliyah by secular Jews and rejuvenating waning secular Zionist youth movements.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who addressed the attendees at the conclusion of the conference, noted a “silver lining” in the rise in antisemitism around the world. “And that is the unity of the Jewish people,” he said. “Now is the time for Jews to unite all over the world together, to fight back, not to be fearful, to fight in the legal arena, to fight in the public arena, and all over. The Jewish world is facing one of its greatest challenges, definitely since the Second World War. Now is the time to work together and fight back.”

WZO Chairman Yaakov Hagoel told the assembly that in the face of growing antisemitism, there is a need for a change in direction and to find a solution to create a united front. “There is no right or left, not religious or secular,” he said. “We must all be united.”

Yet Rabbi Elliot J. Cosgrove of the Park Avenue Synagogue of New York disagreed with this view of unity. “I do think that there is a right and a left, religious and non-religious Jews,” he said, “but all these people are my family and you don’t quit on your family. Only by [allowing] ourselves that we have a plethora of voices will we be able to find a path forward.”

