Your Daily Phil: Jewish orgs multitask crises + Mental health app for Jewish teens

Remember the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade? That was published a little more than three weeks ago. Eleven days later, a gunman spouting racist and antisemitic conspiracy theories entered a Buffalo supermarket and killed 10 people. Just 10 days after that, the shooter in Uvalde, Texas, murdered 19 children and two adults. In between, the country has coped with other crises, from rising COVID-19 numbers to a shortage of baby formula.

What does that mean for Jewish nonprofits, and their funders, that want to stay engaged with the news and public discourse? Leaders in the field say it requires a balancing act: being agile enough to pivot quickly to different issues, while also recognizing where you can and can’t add value. “You want to be able to change, you want to respond to crises, but you don’t want to be derailed every time,” Andrés Spokoiny, CEO of the Jewish Funders Network, told eJewishPhilanthropy.

“I do think it’s normal for people to be overwhelmed,” Sheila Katz, CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women, told eJP, adding that people should “make the space to feel those things and then… take action.” Katz’s organization led a Jewish rally for reproductive rights at the U.S. Capitol last week; like many activist groups, most of its tweets over the past day have been about the Uvalde shooting.

“In these moments we have to move forward and I do agree it would be easier if we could be single-issue, and unfortunately there’s too many things targeted at us right now,” she said. “I think these issues are all more connected than sometimes we want to see.”

Rabbi Moshe Hauer, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, said he isn’t fazed by having to respond to multiple crises because that’s part of his job. But his organization handles the challenge by separating its day-to-day operations and crisis response into two mostly separate divisions.

“We make sure that progress is being made on [multiple] fronts,” he told eJP. “We don’t suck the whole organization into the crisis… We don’t view it as a distraction, we view it as a fundamental task.”

While the news cycle sped up considerably with the advent of the internet and social media, Spokoiny said that other eras — like the years surrounding the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union — felt similarly frenetic. But he added, “In the past you’d have an unexpected jolt every five years. Now you have one every six months, or every month, even.”

“I’m just wary of the good-old-days syndrome,” Hauer said when asked whether today’s news feels more chaotic than [in] previous eras’. “It’s very intense, and a lot of stuff has happened in the last couple of years… Whether it’s more or less, it’s a whole lot.”