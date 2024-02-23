Your Daily Phil: Jewish groups in Ukraine press on after 2 years of war
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Conference of Presidents’ mission to Israel this week and interview Brandeis President Ronald Liebowitz. We feature an opinion piece by Gerald Freisleben about “trust-based philanthropy” in the Jewish nonprofit sector, and another by Rabbi Irina Gritsevskaya marking the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Also in this issue: Steve Schwarzman, Gabriel Barnett and Julie Katz. We’ll start with a look at the ongoing work of Jewish groups in Ukraine two years into the war. Shabbat shalom!
Classrooms remain empty. Children have become orphans. More than 10,000 civilians have been killed. The world has turned its attention to Israel’s war against Hamas.
This is life in Ukraine today, a country still shattered by a grinding war that broke out two years ago this week when Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.
The Jewish groups that have provided psychological support, material aid and relocation assistance for civilians in war-torn cities say they are still hustling two years later, even as Israel’s war with Hamas and recovery from the trauma of the Oct. 7 massacre have become a central priority for Jewish federations and donors.
“The Jewish communal infrastructure of support and rescue has been tested these past few years more seriously than any time since WWII,” said Eric Fingerhut, president of the Jewish Federations of North America. “Our ability to maintain historic levels of response to multiple crises over a long period of time has proven the necessity and strength of the Jewish Federation system,” he continued. JFNA has raised and distributed $96.1 million for Ukraine, and among other services, has helped 180,000 Ukrainians find refuge in the U.S. and assisted 91,925 people make aliyah to Israel because of the Russian invasion.
Among the initiatives JFNA is helping to support on the ground in Ukraine include the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee’s effort to provide ongoing care to more than 41,000 Jews in Ukraine — the elderly, poor, displaced and newly impoverished — including basic and emergency essentials such as food, medicine, water, homecare for the homebound and sick as well as evacuation services. They are also currently helping 3,479 internally displaced people of all ages.
Pivotal boots-on-the-ground care has also been led by a prominent Jewish humanitarian aid group affiliated with Chabad, which has been organizing humanitarian aid in Ukraine since the fall of the Soviet Union under the name Federation of Jewish Communities. When the war started, it spun off into a separate entity called Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JRNU) to focus solely on Ukraine, using the same infrastructure that had already been in place for decades.
“Early on, it was easy to raise money,” Judi Garrett, COO of JRNU, told eJP, adding that Oct. 7 was “a major turning point.”
“That definitely hurt in terms of major grants,” Garrett said. In terms of individual donors, she said it “dropped off immediately but has come back quite a bit. People are recognizing that they need to help Israel but can’t forget about Ukraine. They forgot about Ukraine for a minute but we have very loyal donors.”
“Still,” Garrett said, “that does not replace the major loss of [funding from] foundations, which we are hoping will come back at some point.”
CONFERENCE CONVERSATIONS
Daroff: Don’t believe the hype, U.S.-Israel ties are strong
The reports of divisions between the United States and Israel over the war in Gaza are grossly exaggerated, according to William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of American Jewish Organizations. This assessment comes after weeks of discussions with Israeli and American officials, capped off by the conference’s mission to Israel, which concluded on Thursday. “The amount of daylight and the amount of disagreement is not as substantial as it is reported in anonymously sourced pieces in news media,” Daroff told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross on the final day of the mission.
Thanks, Joe: He acknowledged that while there are differences of opinion both within and between the United States and Israel regarding the “day after” in Gaza. But he said that it was anyway “premature… to get into the nuts and bolts of Gaza 2.0 while Hamas still rules.” According to Daroff, the Israeli leaders and officials primarily asked the attendees “to thank President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken for their support for Israel, both as it relates to moral support — Secretary Blinken has been here seven times; the president made his historic first trip by an American president into an Israeli war zone in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack — and to the continuing support in international organizations, including the president’s veto [in the United Nations Security Council] on Monday,” Daroff said.
Keeping the faith: Daroff said the American Jewish leaders maintained their faith in Israeli leadership as it relates to Israeli national security policies and domestic politics, even as the government’s failures in preventing the Oct. 7 attacks and its response to it, which is widely seen as having been slow and insufficient, have caused Israelis to question their faith in the country’s political leaders and top civil servants. “We opine all the time on issues, whether it’s the judicial reform or the Kotel,” Daroff said. “But I haven’t heard any second-guessing [on security issues].”
Q&A
Brandeis president speaks up about campus challenges in the post-Oct. 7 world
Brandeis University was founded in 1948 “by the American Jewish community at a time when many elite universities were discriminating against Jews,” according to its website. As Jewish students today at many elite universities are facing levels of discrimination on campus not seen in several generations, Ronald Liebowitz, who has served as the president of Brandeis since 2016, sat down to discuss this precarious moment in academia with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen for Jewish Insider.
Why they’re here: “At our 50th anniversary, there was a telling article in The New York Times that asked what’s the purpose of Brandeis now? Jews have entered all aspects of society, so is there a mission for Brandeis? Fast-forward 25 years, I don’t think people are asking that question any longer.”
On banning SJP: “I’m a firm believer in free speech. One thing I’m also opinionated about is selective free speech and a university cannot take selective stances on when it’s OK to do what some might describe as hate speech — I call it gratuitous speech. I look at gratuitous speech as speech that is unnecessary to advance the mission of the institution. To me the mission of the institution is to promote the engagement of different ideas, even as difficult as they are. The [Students for Justice in Palestine] situation to me was one of those examples where they were simply being a mouthpiece [for Hamas], which has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S.”
Robert Kraft partnership: “Unless and until leaders of colleges understand antisemitism and be given some sort of tool kit to deal with it, all the student engagement in the world is not going to matter. We need it from the top. So we created the program last year. First, it was an undergraduate internship program [where] students are placed at Robert’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, doing work for that foundation, engaging in research. That’s been going on now for three semesters.”
SUPPORT CAPACITY BUILDING
Flexible funding and Jewish nonprofits: Meeting the moment calls for a trust-based model
“There is a paradigm shift in funding underway, part of a movement toward enterprise capital: treating longer-term and flexible-use capital as high-value currency that propels nonprofits to fulfill their missions,” writes Gerald Freisleben, president of FolFry LLC, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Essential investments: “Consider the federal budget as an analogy: Moonshot promises to cure cancer and to explore Mars grab headlines, but critical and essential infrastructure projects — highways, bridges, dams and power grids — allow the country to run… Now, more than ever, nonprofits are struggling to achieve short-term security, long-term continuity and the ability to withstand future turbulence. The needs of the moment require more flexible solutions than ever before that will strengthen the underpinnings of Jewish nonprofits and ensure their ongoing viability.”
From strength to strength: “Reciprocally, frontline nonprofits must look peripherally at their organizations to assess where they need to build capacity and how to use funding most productively… Organizations are obligated to their funders and the stakeholders they serve to evaluate their needs and make sure dollars used to these ends align closely with organizational needs. But let’s dispel the notion that the term ‘capacity-building’ implies a weakness or defect in our Jewish nonprofit sector or a lack of human capital necessary to succeed. Instead, we should look at this moment affirmatively: It is an opportunity to direct resources that allow organizations to achieve growth and address the complex challenges inherent to far-reaching visions that can uplift lives.”
KEEPING FAITH
After two years and two wars, we still choose life
“Every Shabbat, Masorti communities in Ukraine start their prayers with the prayer for Israel and end with the prayer for Ukraine. This is symbolic of how Jews in Ukraine view their predicament: They find themselves in the midst of two wars, each of which deeply and personally touches their own existence,” writes Rabbi Irina Gritsevskaya, executive director of Midreshet Schechter Ukraine and Midreshot Schechter in Israel, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Dark night of the soul: “This Shabbat, two years will have passed since Feb. 24, 2022, the day the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine started. It is a day I will never forget. This day changed the lives of all the Jews in Ukraine. So many of their dreams and life plans collapsed as many of them became displaced persons in search of new communities. Unfortunately, destruction, fear, loss and uncertainty about what their future holds remains the reality two years later… As a regular visitor to the country, I used to ask people about their plans for the future. At this point, most will not even consider this a proper question, because even the events of the coming night and day are uncertain.”
Spiritual muscle memory: “In regular times, we Jews train ourselves to observe Jewish rituals that help balance and control our emotions. On Sukkot, to be happy even if we are sad. On Yom Kippur, to feel awe and the presence of the Holy even if we are depressed and fighting inner darkness. And on Shabbat, we force ourselves to be part of the community, even when the pain practically paralyzes us from leaving the house. In times of crisis, all of these Jewish ‘skills,’ these long-trained mental muscle memories that can so easily be questioned in everyday so-called normal life, come to our rescue in unconscious ways, even when our conscious self falters and fails.”
