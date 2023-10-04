Your Daily Phil: Jewish Future Pledge hits $2.4 billion + Antisemitism from A to Z

Good Wednesday morning!

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new volume of essays about antisemitism and feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Benji Levy on self-improvement.Also in this newsletter: Hilla Shapira, Eric Goldstein and Sam Marks. We'll start with a new milestone by the Jewish Future Pledge.

This week, the Jewish Future Pledge announced it reached 25,000 pledges from an alliance of philanthropic family foundations, individuals and families promising to give what is now a combined total of $2.4 billion to a variety of Jewish and Israeli causes, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

Only an estimated 11% of donations from major Jewish donors go to Jewish causes, according to a 2017 study. Since it launched three years ago, the Jewish Future Pledge has been working to increase that number by encouraging Jews of all backgrounds to commit to designate, at their death, at least half of the money earmarked for charity in their estates to support Jewish and Israel-related causes.

As the number of pledges was continuing to climb on Tuesday, JFP’s president, Hadara Ishak, told eJP that current events contributed to the sudden increase.

Ishak pointed to skyrocketing rates of antisemitism around the U.S., coupled with the High Holy Day season. “People are thinking about their values and getting inspired by the meaning of tzedakah,” Ishak said. “It takes time for something like this to generate.”

Ishak said JFP is seeing pledges from “Jews from all walks of life and all around the country, some with large means and some more moderate.” Most people hear about the pledge through word of mouth, particularly through JFP’s partnerships with federations, she said.

Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, was the 25,000th person to take the pledge on Tuesday.

