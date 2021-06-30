Your Daily Phil: Jewish Fertility Foundation expands + Brooklyn gets a new hub for Jewish life

DELIVERY HERO

The hurricane-chasing Jewish chef who is feeding first responders in Miami

The night the Champlain Towers South condo collapsed last week, Daniel Arshadnia was staying with a friend in Surfside, across the street from the disaster site. The next morning, he was at the scene. Arshadnia isn’t technically a first responder, but as a chef whose business involves going to disaster zones — “chasing storms,” as Arshadnia puts it, since he usually travels to places hit by hurricanes — he is often one of the first people at the scene of a crisis, setting up a grill or a smoker to feed rescue workers and survivors of the latest tragedy. “I called all my guys up first thing in the morning, and I said, ‘Everyone, this is a volunteer opportunity. We’re not making any money doing this,’” Arshadnia told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch.

Close to home: Arshadnia’s work has taken him to Tennessee, Louisiana and northern Florida, but this is his first time working a disaster so close to home. “Everybody was there on one site working for the same goal, so it’s nice to see that,” said Arshadnia. “It sucks that it happens in my own backyard.” He lives near Surfside in North Miami Beach, another small municipality in the patchwork of communities that make up Miami-Dade County.

Jewish side: Working in Surfside, a heavily Jewish town where 40 Jews are known to be among the dead and missing, Arshadnia has shown his employees his Jewish side, which they are not used to. “It brings me a lot of joy for my people that work with me to see it, because it kind of defines some of the qualities that I think that I have in myself, but they just don’t get,” Arshadnia said. “Like, ‘Why do you have to be so nice all the time? Why do you have to be so helpful?’ Because [these are] the things that are instilled upon us — when things happen, you stay together, you work together, you support your law enforcement, you support your local officials.”

MAH NORAH HAMAKOM HAZEH

Opening our gates

URJ Camp Harlam

“Here we are, we’ve come so far. Look up and down, breathe in, breathe out. Now we know this place is holy, and now we see that we are holy… Mah Norah Hamakom Hazeh. How Awesome is this Place,” writes Rabbi Stacy Rigler, senior program manager of Jewish education at Foundation for Jewish Camp, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Holiness: “With these words, Foundation for Jewish Camp’s (FJC) Cornerstone Fellowship 2021 theme song kicked off the summer season, reminding us of what the past 22 months have proven. As songwriter and cornerstone educator Chana Rothman described, there is a profound holiness found within the Jewish summer camp community.”

Celebrating our campers: “As camps open, there is much to celebrate – both as a broader Jewish community and with the unique identities that our campers bring. We are not only celebrating campers arriving at camp, we are celebrating who they are and how they are showing up. This month as camps open their gates, some may feature Pride celebrations. Raising the pride flag is now a ritualized part of opening camp in June. Our camps are amplifying LGBTQ+ voices and sharing in Pride Shabbat. Pride month reminds us that being allies and leaders means more than community education and policy change; it means standing together in celebration… The past 18 months also gave us time to reflect on who our communities are, and to recreate rituals, to ensure our camp community celebrations are inclusive of multiple ethnic and cultural identities.”

RECONNECTING

Digging deeper into the Jewish engagement of parents during the pandemic

“The COVID-19 pandemic created a unique set of challenges for Jews, Jewish families, and Jewish communal organizations. With in-person gathering on pause, Jewish organizations had to get creative to provide opportunities for engagement in High Holiday services and other programming in 2020,” write Gage Gorsky, an educational measurement and statistics-trained Ph.D, and foundation professional Stacie Cherner, in an opinion piece for eJewish Philanthropy.

The survey: “From December 9-27, 2020, Benenson Strategy Group surveyed 1,414 Jews, 18 and older, living in the United States. Respondents who opted in were granted access to the questionnaire. However, only individuals self-identifying as Jewish in at least some way were eligible to complete it.”

Initial analysis: “The initial analysis revealed surprising trends regarding how and why American Jews chose to participate in Jewish life during the pandemic. Rather than serving as a barrier to engagement, it seems that American Jews were feeling more connected to their Jewishness and more active during the High Holidays than in years prior.”

Key finding: “A key finding was that parents with children under the age of 18 consistently stood out as feeling more connected to their Jewishness, more active in their participation, and more hopeful for their future Jewish lives during the pandemic, compared to their counterparts without children. Compared to Jews with no children, they had the highest praise for the efforts of Jewish organizations to provide high-quality, relevant, and meaningful COVID-safe programming.”

