Your Daily Phil: Jewish families flee Oakland schools over antisemitism fears

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a meeting between National Security Council spokesman John Kirby and the Jewish Federations of North America on Capitol Hill. Marking the start of Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month, we feature an opinion piece by Tali Cohen Carrus and Elianna Mentzer about changing the paradigm of disability education in Jewish settings. Also in this newsletter: Allan Ripp, Meggie Wyschogrod Fredman and Dame Vivien Duffield. We'll start with Jewish families in Oakland, Calif., leaving their school district over alleged rampant antisemitism.

Shira and her husband settled in Oakland, Calif., a few years ago, expecting that the San Francisco Bay Area would, unlike their previous home in Florida, provide an inclusive educational atmosphere in which to raise their son. Instead, Oakland’s K-12 school district has become a center of anti-Israel sentiment, and is now the target of aTitle VI investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

“We left Florida because I could see the tide turning there, I could see what was happening in the school boards there in trying to erase historical narratives, and I didn’t want my son to grow up around that,” Shira, who requested her last name be withheld to discuss a sensitive matter, told eJP. The family decamped to Oakland “because of its inclusivity. It does not rewrite history.” Then Oct. 7 happened.

Shira’s idealistic view of the city first changed in early fall when her son entered seventh grade in the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD). Now, Shira and her husband are among at least 30 Jewish families transferring their children out of OUSD in the wake of the DOE investigation into Oakland and San Francisco’s school districts about whether an unauthorized teach-in for Gaza by educators last month amounted to discrimination against students on the basis of their shared Jewish ancestry.

After Oct. 7, he came home with assignments that Shira calls “political in nature and made him uncomfortable.” One such assignment, according to Shira, involved “looking at pictures of a pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel rally where people were carrying pictures that said, ‘Stop the genocide.’ They were given multiple choice options as to what would be a good vocabulary word to describe the photos. Options included ‘bravery.’ My son chose the word ‘incite’ because he felt it incited violence or hate towards Israel and Jewish people. He failed that assignment.”

In December, OUSD staff held an unauthorized teach-in at Oakland public schools, which featured dozens of teachers incorporating the conflict in Gaza into their curricula. (The school board condemned the teach-in, with OUSD Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell writing in a letter to the community on Dec. 4, “I want to make clear that the District does not authorize this action.”)

Tyler Gregory, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council Bay Area, told eJP that “the hatred we have witnessed in Oakland — notably perpetuated by public school administrators and educators — is unprecedented.”

Gregory called on Oakland’s teachers’ union and school board members “to show the country it is taking its antisemitism problem seriously and is making the changes to ensure our shared spaces — especially our schools — are safe for everyone.”

Shira, who plans to apply in the spring for a school district transfer to enroll her son in the neighboring Piedmont Unified School District, on safety grounds, said: “I live in Oakland, this is where I pay my taxes, I should be able to send my son to public school here. We’re supposed to be a very diverse community and it seems those protections are not offered to Jewish people.”

