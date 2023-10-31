Your Daily Phil: JCRCs put to the test with war in Israel, rising antisemitism

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on how Jewish Community Relations Councils are responding to the war in Israel and rising antisemitism in the U.S., as well as the Austrian government’s new compensation package for Holocaust survivors. We feature opinion pieces by Elliot Karp and Aharon Ariel Lavi. We’ll start with American Jewish leaders meeting with the White House about antisemitism on campuses.

Jewish leaders suggested the Biden administration strip federal funding from universities that fail to address antisemitism on their campuses during a meeting at the Department of Education on Monday to discuss steps to counter the noted rise of antisemitic incidents on college campuses — which comes amid a 388% increase nationwide since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt and other members of the administration met with 13 Jewish leaders – from across the political and religious range of the community – who have been focused on the rise of antisemitism on campus. The administration pledged to make a plan within two weeks to address the wave of antisemitism.

Sheila Katz, CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women, proposed that universities lose their federal funding under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin. Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center — an organization that often does not see eye to eye with NCJW — said he had in mind to suggest the same. “The whole community is on the same page here,” he told eJP. “[Universities should be] made to understand that there are consequences to failing to serve your Jewish students appropriately.”

“It was very clear that both the Department of Education and the Biden administration saw this as a worthwhile use of their time and something they needed to be at,” Julie Rayman, managing director of policy and political affairs at the American Jewish Committee, said, adding that the discussion was a “combination of voicing angst and anxiety of the community but also trying to provide some real, tangible recommendations for what we hope to see from the Department of Education.”

“You put a defined timeline on something and direct your staff to do it, hopefully you can expect that will be the case,” Diament told eJP. “There will be follow-up conversations, for sure.”

Poison Ivy: Columbia University and Barnard College have yet to respond to a letter signed by 144 faculty members on Saturday that called Israel an apartheid state and referred to Hamas’ terrorist attacks as a legitimate “military action,” reports Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.