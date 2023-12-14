Your Daily Phil: JCCs ramp up Israel programs with Diaspora Affairs Ministry partnership

Good Thursday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on an annual toy drive by Chai Lifeline expanding this year to give gifts displaced by the Israel-Hamas war and a spike in Judaica sales following the Oct. 7 attacks. We feature an opinion piece by Ziva Hassenfeld on the top priority of schoolteachers in Israel in this moment and another by Magda Dorosz about Hillel Poland's role in the lives of the country's young adults. Also in this newsletter: British Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, Brian S. Cohen and Merra Vinogradov.

The JCC Association of North America is accelerating a partnership with the Israeli Diaspora Affairs Ministry in order to ramp up JCCs Israel-related activities in the coming months and expand their role in developing a sense of peoplehood within their communities, the organization’s CEO told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Dubbed “Mithabrim,” meaning “connecting,” the funding initiative was first devised in 2021 under former Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nahman Shai and signed under the current minister, Amichai Chikli. The initial goal of the program was to strengthen JCC programming around Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), Memorial Day (Yom HaZikaron)and Independence Day (Yom HaAtzmaut), which are held over eight days each spring.

“In the aftermath of Oct. 7, we went back to the ministry and said we’d be very eager to develop resources more committedly and more directly so that JCCs can respond immediately with greater solidarity,” JCC Association CEO Doron Krakow told eJP. “We have begun with a host of programs already, some digitally and others in person.”

Krakow said the initial vision for the partnership was to fund a smaller number of Israel-related programs over a period of two years. The plan now is to adopt an “expedited time frame” in order to “do more, more quickly.” The Mithabrim initiative provides $7 million in dollar-for-dollar matching from the Diaspora Affairs Ministry for relevant programs.

These new programs include: bringing speakers from Israel to JCCs; hosting “Together We Shine Shabbat” solidarity programs (one of them this coming weekend, and another scheduled for Jan. 26–28 around the holiday of Tu B’Shvat); bringing survivors of the Oct. 7 attacks to speak at JCCs as part of a “Giborim,” or heroes, series; solidarity missions to Israel by JCC leaders; holding Israel education programs; and hosting events around Yom HaShoah, Yom HaZikaron, and Yom HaAtzmaut at JCCs as initially planned.

This initiative is part of a growing effort by the JCC Association to expand its role in the Jewish community, from serving as a mere host for events to using its platform to instill values and ideals in its members.

“I and the JCC Association leadership had hoped and anticipated that we would move JCCs into an increasingly prominent place in local Jewish community leadership,” Krakow said, “and I think this initiative is an example of the ways in which we are rising to meet the moment as part of a durable strategy to become important and prominent in guiding and shaping the next generation of the Jewish community.”

“We believe that we have been insufficiently committed in ensuring that Israel was a cornerstone of Jewish community-building in North America and we have been leaning into redressing that issue for some time,” Krakow said.

