Your Daily Phil: Israeli Arab, Haredi kids far more likely to live in poverty, study finds

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Jerusalem’s Shalva National Center providing care to Israelis with disabilities displaced by the war, and feature an opinion piece by Adina H. Frydman that offers a crash course in mobilizing 30,000 young Jews in a week and another by Rick Recht on establishing a Jewish leadership training pipeline with music at its heart. Also in this issue: Jerry Seinfeld, MacKenzie Scott and Roman Abramovich. We’ll start with a new report from the Taub Center on poverty in Israel.

The majority of Arab and Haredi Israeli children up to age four live below the poverty line, at rates more than six times that of non-Haredi Jewish children, according to a new study by the social policy-focused Taub Center think tank that was released on Wednesday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The study, which appears to be the first to look at poverty levels among children from birth to age four, found that 63% of Haredi children, approximately 110,000 of them, and 58% of Arab children, nearly 100,000 of them, live below the poverty line, compared to 9% of non-Haredi Jewish children under age four, amounting to roughly 50,000 children.

The consequences of children below the age of four living below the poverty line are long-lasting and serious, according to the study’s lead researcher, Yael Navon from the Taub Center Initiative on Early Childhood Development and Inequality.

“Any child living below the poverty line is — almost by definition — is not going to be able to live up to their full potential,” Navon told eJP. “We know that these disparities in early childhood are the basis of disparities as people get older and in their ability to accumulate capital,” she said.

While many of the findings were unsurprising — more educated parents were found to be far less likely to have children living below the poverty line, as were households in which both parents worked full time — others were more unexpected, the researchers said.

Navon said she was both “surprised and saddened” to find that one government program aimed at reducing poverty through direct transfer payments had the opposite effect in some cases, particularly for Arab Israeli families. This is because the taxes that the households had to pay after receiving the payments ended up being higher than the payments themselves.

“There are families — it’s on the margins, but it’s enough that it happens — who after getting different government transfers end up below the poverty line. These are people who weren’t below the poverty line before, but the government policy makes their situation worse,” Navon said. “It’s not — heaven forbid — intentional, but there are 12,000 households like this. It’s outrageous,” she said.

Read the full report here.