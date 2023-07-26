Your Daily Phil: How to make Israeli cities more innovative + Reflections on Tisha B’Av

Good Wednesday morning!



Ed. note: We will not be publishing tomorrow in observance of the fast of Tisha B’Av, which begins this evening. The next Your Daily Phil will arrive on Friday.



In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview James Anderson, the head of government innovation programs at Bloomberg Philanthropies, and feature opinion pieces from Rabbi Dr. Benji Levy and Andrés Spokoiny about the lessons of Tisha B’Av. Also in this newsletter: Miriam Terlinchamp, Bret Stephens and Miriam Adelson. We’ll start with a Knesset hearing about antisemitism on U.S. college campuses.



American Jewish leaders and Israelis studying in the United States appeared in the Knesset on Tuesday to discuss antisemitism and anti-Zionism on American campuses in light of recent incidents and the release of the White House’s national strategy to combat antisemitism, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.



The discussion was hosted by the Knesset’s Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee, which is chaired by MK Oded Forer of the Yisrael Beiteinu party. In his opening remarks, Forer noted a recent increase in violent antisemitic incidents worldwide in the first quarter of 2023, as well as a recent survey by the Anti-Defamation League, which found that 20% of Americans and 25% of Europeans hold antisemitic views. Forer said these figures “made us very concerned.”



William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, addressed the committee, reiterating American Jews’ support for and closeness to Israel and describing the White House’s antisemitism strategy and how it can be used to address the issue of antisemitism on campus.



“The Biden plan emphatically states, ‘When Jews are targeted because of their beliefs or their identity, when Israel is singled out because of anti-Jewish hatred, that is anti-Semitism and that is unacceptable.’ The plan also embraces the [International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s] definition of antisemitism, which clearly links forms of anti-Zionist rhetoric with antisemitism,” Daroff said.



“These are powerful words that are backed up by the strength of the United States government, and we hope they have the impact necessary to make Jewish students feel secure in their complete identity in colleges and on campuses,” he said.



Kenneth Marcus, the founder and chairman of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, reiterated his concern that while the White House strategy “embraces” the IHRA definition, it also “acknowledges the NEXUS definition, which is a less protective definition,” which he said was a ”challenge for us.”



Mark Rotenberg, Hillel International’s vice president of university initiatives and legal affairs, noted that the past few years have seen a “dramatic decline in BDS campaigns” on university campuses, “from a high of 37 such campaigns in 2019 to only five in 2022.”



Rotenberg credited the decline to the fact that “Jewish organizations and Jewish students and the Jewish community have successfully beaten that back. Not a single university in America has actually endorsed BDS as an administration. Not one, not a small liberal arts school, not a big public research university.”



