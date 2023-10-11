Your Daily Phil: How to give to Israel now

Good Wednesday morning.

We offer a guide for ways to donate effectively to causes in Israel and report on testimonies from the families of American citizens being held hostage by the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip. We feature an opinion piece from Betsy Stone about speaking to children about the war.

America stands with Israel: that’s the message unequivocally expressed by city leaders, government officials and tens of thousands of North American Jews at dozens of rallies and vigils across the continent in the wake of last week’s terror attacks carried out by Hamas in southern Israel, report eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen and Jewish Insider’s Tori Bergel.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro addressed a crowd in Philadelphia of some 1,000 members of the Jewish community and Israel supporters on Monday, touching on his Jewish identity. “For each of us, Israel means something special. Recognize what Israel represents: freedom, democracy and peace. Those are values that we as Americans, and we as Pennsylvanians hold dear,” Shapiro said at the event hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

On the West Coast, hundreds of demonstrators lined Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, home to a sizable Israeli population, on Monday carrying signs and Israeli flags. Many of their relatives were among the hundreds of thousands of reservists called up by the Israel Defense Forces.

In New York City, home to the largest population of Jews outside of Israel, thousands of New Yorkers of all backgrounds gathered at the U.N. Plaza on Tuesday night, where the parents of Omer Shem Tov, an IDF soldier being held hostage in Gaza, spoke. “We love you very much and know you are alive,” they said.

Dalia Handelman, a UJA-Federation of New York development associate, told eJP that “powerful doesn’t even begin to describe the scene tonight at the UJA/JCRC rally in support of Israel.”

