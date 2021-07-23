Your Daily Phil: Housing for people with disabilities in Los Angeles + The future of Ben & Jerry’s kosher certification

DAIRY & POLITICS

Will Ben & Jerry’s lose its kosher stamp of certification?

By AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

As many members of the American pro-Israel community have looked for a way to register their disapproval of Ben & Jerry’s decision to stop selling its ice cream in what it referred to as the “Occupied Palestinian Territory,” some have called on the Teaneck, N.J.-based Kof-K, one of the largest kosher certification agencies in the country, to rescind its certification of the company’s products. Kof-K has not yet decided whether to cease its kosher certification of Ben & Jerry’s products, an employee told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch on Thursday.

Complicated contracts: “We do have a contract that cannot just be arbitrarily broken, so it’s not so simple,” said a person who picked up the phone at the Kof-K but declined to give his name. “We are definitely doing stuff to address it,” the Kof-K employee said. “We have reached out to the Yesha Council” — the organization representing Jewish settlers in the West Bank — “we’ve spoken to them. We’re trying to speak to the Prime Minister’s Office, which we will probably get through today. We’ve got calls and emails back and forth with the president of Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s.”

Not too complicated: One person with knowledge of kashrut certifications told JI that they expect the Kof-K to find a way out of the contract with Ben & Jerry’s. “While likely contractually complicated, Kof-K will probably find a way to drop them as a client for their kosher certification,” the source said. “If that were to happen, the company will probably scramble to find some third-rate kosher certifier as a fig leaf — showing that, despite their anti-Jewish boycott, they somehow care about Jews.”

Growing campaign: The campaign to decertify Ben & Jerry’s follows other actions taken this week against the company. Several kosher supermarket chains have announced that they will no longer stock Ben & Jerry’s. The Vaad Harabonim of Queens, the Orthodox religious authority in the New York borough, sent an email to the local community urging people “not to purchase any Ben & Jerry’s product” and praising “those stores who make the courageous decision to not stock any Ben & Jerry’s product.”

Reaching too far: “Were I a Ben & Jerry’s customer,” said Rabbi Levi Shemtov, executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad), who noted that he has not tried the ice cream because its American products do not have the more stringent Cholov Yisroel certification, “I would stop buying it.” But Shemtov expressed concern that removing the hechsher, or kosher certification, from Ben & Jerry’s products that meet kashrut guidelines brings politics into a realm where it does not belong. “A kashrut authority or a hechsher determines whether whatever’s in the container is kosher to eat, because kashrut authorities shouldn’t do politics, nor should they do issues beyond the kosher certification of the contents,” Shemtov explained. “So I understand the Kof-K choosing to maintain the hechsher despite Ben & Jerry’s politics.”

CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ice cream, apartheid and intermarriage

Shutterstock

“It’s been a challenging month to be a pro-Israel American Jew,” writes educator, technologist and activist Russel Neiss in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

First blow: “The first gut punch came with the release of a survey noting that only half of American Jews think that the statement ‘Israel is an apartheid state’ is false, with one quarter saying such a description is appropriate, and another quarter unsure.”

Second blow: “The second came when a beloved company founded by two Jews announced that, ‘it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.’”

Initial reaction: “The reaction to these dual blows has been mostly one of shock and disappointment. Some communal leaders have blamed Jewish education, while others have lamented a broader American culture that appears inconsistent and in direct conflict with our Jewish values. Many of us don’t even have the intellectual framework to make sense of these events and have simply chalked both instances up as evidence of rising antisemitism.”

Too large to continue to ignore: “Increasingly I find it impossible to ignore the parallels between how the organized Jewish community is responding to this latest contentious issue with how we responded to a series of high-profile demographic studies in the 80’s and 90’s showing that the rate of Jews marrying non-Jews had escalated dramatically.”

#SUMMER2021

Camp & the impact of ‘insignificant’ interactions

“I’m an Israeli. I’m an adventure specialist. I’m a counselor. Most importantly, I’m a former camper at URJ Camp Harlam,” writes Itamar Sabag in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The diabolo: “Back in 2010, one of my counselors, Brian, taught us how to play with the Diabolo, also called the Chinese yo-yo… At first, I struggled with it. I couldn’t really wrap my head around it, but Brian kept patiently instructing over and over until after many attempts, I finally got it! That experience was so significant and so fun for me.”

My obsession: I practiced at home for many hours. It became a small obsession of mine. I took it with me everywhere, and I mean everywhere: high school, trips, camping, holidays, youth group activities, friends and family gatherings, and more. It became a part of my ‘image’ and identity. I was ‘the Diabolo guy…’ I took it with me when I was a counselor at a boarding school in Kibbutz Ein Gedi near the Dead Sea. There, I had the opportunity to teach the kids just as Brian taught me. I even took it with me while serving in the IDF (Israeli Defense Force).”

The kicker: “But here is the kicker: Brian doesn’t remember any of this.”

