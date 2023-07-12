Your Daily Phil: House committee OKs funding boost for U.S. antisemitism envoy

Worthy Reads

Jewish Boy from Philly Makes Good: In eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider, Matthew Kassel interviews Jake Tapper about his new novel, All the Demons Are Here, which was released yesterday, and how his Jewish heritage influences his work. “In his day job at CNN, Tapper’s Jewish background has often informed his approach, whether he is invoking a Jewish expression or raising concerns over antisemitic sentiments expressed on both sides of the aisle. But he insists that he sees himself simply as a journalist, ‘not as a Jewish journalist’ who is speaking on behalf of the community. ‘I do think that, as in every election, there are people using hate to divide and conquer in attempts to win primaries or elections, and sometimes it’s pretty explicit and sometimes it’s more code words, and it’s just something that I keep an eye out for,’ he said. ‘But it’s not just about Jews. It’s about any number of groups. I think I’m probably more outspoken about racism and sexism just because there’s more of it that I see. But I certainly don’t hold back when I see antisemitism.’” [JewishInsider]



It Takes a Village (to Fight Antisemitism): In Montgomery County, Md.’s MoCo 360 news publication, Amy Halpern reports on the ways that the wider community is rallying behind its Jewish population in the face of antisemitism. “Guila Franklin Siegel, associate director of the North Bethesda-based Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington (JCRC), says she has a long list of non-Jewish school, community and religious leaders she considers allies in the fight against Jewish hate. ‘While I know that there is a tremendous amount of work to do, I’m very, very cognizant of the people who sit in natural positions of power who have the ability to do something and are taking that seriously,’ she says.” [MoCo360]



Russian-Speaking Jews (Mostly) Rally Behind Ukraine: In an article for Bar-Ilan University’s Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, researcher Vladimir (Ze’ev) Khanin examines the response by Russian-speaking Jews around the world to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “The Russian military invasion of Ukraine (aided by Belarus) on February 24, 2022 not only made a great impact on the Jewish communities of those countries but became an element of Russian Jewish political discourse on least at three levels: among transnational and transcontinental Russian-speaking Jewish (RSJ) organizations and their affiliated regional Jewish umbrella institutional structures; in the national discourse of the host countries; and within specific RSJ diaspora segments around the world… If, as has tended to happen in the past, the political and other public discourse of ‘Russian Israel’’ continues to make a significant impact on the collective worldview of other segments of the transnational Russian-Jewish subethnicity, it has every chance to take hold in the RSJ diaspora as a whole, though it is too soon to draw any final conclusions.” [BESACenter]