Your Daily Phil: Hillel launches Talmud-inspired mental health fellowship

Good Wednesday morning!

Ed. note: We are thrilled to welcome Rachel Kohn on board as our opinion editor; she comes to us with years of experience in Jewish journalism. In other news, eJewishPhilanthropy is (finally) on LinkedIn! Please follow us here for regular content.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new mental health initiative for college students by Hillel International, and feature an opinion piece from Hal M. Lewis. Also in this newsletter: Jonathan Barsade, Rachel Beanland and Nermine Khouzam Rubin. We’ll start with the latest in the ongoing spat between Elon Musk and the Anti-Defamation League.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt dismissed billionaire Elon Musk’s threat of a defamation suit against the organization as “frivolous,” saying the group’s primary concern is rising, violent antisemitism in the United States ahead of the High Holidays, reports eJewishPhilanthropy‘s Judah Ari Gross.

After initially saying it would not discuss Musk’s legal threat, on Tuesday evening Greenblatt released a statement saying that it was “profoundly disturbing” that the owner of X, previously known as Twitter, was “engaging with a highly toxic, antisemitic campaign” against the ADL. This was in reference to an effort, led by a group of white supremacists, to “ban the ADL,” which has primarily been seen on social media but has also taken place in the real world, with a group of neo-Nazis marching in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend, holding flags with swastikas and chanting the slogan.

Though Musk said he would not ban the ADL from X, he “liked” and responded favorably to many of the calls to do so over the weekend, and on Monday he wrote in a tweet that he may “have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit” against the ADL, accusing the organization of causing companies to stop advertising on the platform, significantly reducing X’s revenues.

Greenblatt responded: “To be clear, the real issue is neither the ADL nor the threat of a frivolous lawsuit. This urgent matter is the safety of the Jewish people in the face of increasing, intensifying antisemitism.”

American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch spoke out on behalf of the ADL, saying in a statement that social media companies must do more to remove antisemitic content from their platforms and that they must be held accountable for failing to do so.

“Pointing out the rampant antisemitism on X is not ‘controlling’ anyone or threatening X’s business. Platforming bigotry is,” Deutch wrote.

In addition to the AJC, a number of Jewish organizations and figures — including some staunch critics of the ADL — came to the group’s defense, from far-left groups like IfNotNow to right-wing commentators like the Washington Examiner‘s executive editor, Seth Mandel, and many in between.