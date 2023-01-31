Your Daily Phil: Grants for day school tuition + Investing in women

Good Tuesday morning!

A roster of Jewish groups across denominations sent a letter to Twitter CEO Elon Musk yesterday demanding that he take action to stem hate speech on the platform.

The letter, which was spearheaded by the Union for Reform Judaism, calls out Musk for allowing purveyors of hate to operate on Twitter. It also calls out his own tweets that the signatories say have crossed lines, including one of a Nazi soldier and another of Pepe the Frog, a meme that has been appropriated by the far right. The letter was co-signed by the Conservative Rabbinical Assembly, Reconstructing Judaism, the Jewish Orthodox Feminist Alliance and other organizations, along with more than 40 individual synagogues.

“A commitment to principles of free speech does not preclude shunning those who traffic in hate,” the letter reads. “Everyone is entitled to speak, however they are not entitled to a global megaphone to make their vitriol heard. Twitter can be a place for a robust exchange of ideas while refusing to amplify voices that attack others because of their race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, or disability.”

Musk, who took the helm of Twitter in late October, tweeted in mid-November that “Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max[imally] deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue [will go to] to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from [the] rest of [the] Internet.”

That tweet came after the Anti-Defamation League and other groups had called on advertisers to pause spending on the platform due to its hate speech policies. Days after Musk’s tweet, however, Twitter reinstated the account of Kanye West, who had made a stream of antisemitic comments. His account has since been suspended again. Twitter also briefly reinstated, then suspended, the far-right provocateur Nick Fuentes. Twitter also disbanded its Trust and Safety Council in December.