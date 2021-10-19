Your Daily Phil: Facebook rejects Chabad ads + Reboot creates new music for classic Jewish horror film

Good Tuesday morning!

Facebook has rejected ads for a class about antisemitism and Jewish identity offered by the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI), the adult education arm of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, Rabbi Zalman Abraham, the institute’s executive director, told eJewishPhilanthropy.

The ad for the class, called “Outsmarting Antisemitism,” promises to “examine the roots of this ancient hatred.” Facebook’s message states that the ad might have been rejected because it is about “sensitive social issues” that could influence elections or pending legislation. Of the 450 instructors teaching the course, 50 were trying to run ads on Facebook, which rejected all of them.

Facebook has come under criticism for disseminating hate speech and promised to crack down on it, most recently last week at the International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance in Malmö, Sweden. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said the company is “now removing 15 times more hate speech than we were just five years ago.”

“While we commend Facebook’s efforts to block hate speech across their platforms, it is frustrating that they have not yet figured out how to discern hate speech from its opposite and instead choose to shut down all conversations on the topic,” Abraham said.

The Anti-Defamation League, one of the organizations that called for an advertising boycott of Facebook and Instagram in July 2020, said that it’s aware of the problem of tech companies “overenforcing” their hate policies against benign content, although it hadn’t seen the ads Chabad has tried to run. Facebook needs to address hate speech while not penalizing good actors, an ADL spokesperson said: “Given Facebook’s vast resources, employing the appropriate amount of human reviewers to make this possible should be within their reach.”

JLI requested a review by an ads manager, but the review was rejected, Abraham said. Facebook did not respond to requests for comment by eJewishPhilanthropy.