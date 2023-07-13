Your Daily Phil: Ethiopian ‘aliyah’ wave comes to a close + N.Y. funds security for nonprofits

Worthy Reads

Philanthropy as a Way of Life: In the Jewish Journal, longtime Jewish communal professional Dan Rothblatt writes about the importance of philanthropy for all people of all ages, not just for high-net-worth older individuals. “One great misconception is that philanthropy is reserved for high-net-worth individuals. Another fallacy is that charitable involvement is a mid-to-late-life pursuit, taking shape only as estate plans and legacies come into focus. Nothing could be further from the truth. Instead, we need to embrace philanthropy as part of a lifelong journey. Considered that way, charitable endeavors can become a manifestation and embodiment of a person’s or family’s values – something that can shape the course of their lives while bettering the world.” [JewishJournal]



But His Brother’s a Doctor: In The Canadian Jewish News, Ellin Bessner interviews Andrew Cristall, the only Jewish prospect to be drafted to an NHL team this year (he was picked by the Washington Capitals). “As the only Jewish player out of 224 prospects chosen in last month’s NHL 2023 Draft, doing things [like putting on his hockey gear] from right to left certainly might send a deeply symbolic message to his Jewish fans – especially after The Canadian Jewish News reminded him in our interview that Jews read the Torah from right to left. ‘Yeah, I didn’t realize that,’ Cristall said, with a laugh, from his home in Vancouver on July 9. ‘But yeah, maybe I’ll say that now!’… Cristall hasn’t been told what number he might be assigned with Washington, but he would like to emulate how [Edmonton Oilers left winger Zach] Hyman navigates being Jewish with a pro-hockey career, as part of a small but growing group of fewer than two dozen currently in the NHL system, or feeder leagues. ‘Definitely, yeah, I like to represent, I think,’ he said. ‘I grew up with it and my family is Jewish and we take a lot of pride in it. So it’s definitely not something that I’m gonna be shy of, but also I hopefully follow in Zach’s footsteps a little bit.’” [CanadianJewishNews]