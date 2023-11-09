Your Daily Phil: Documenting the Oct. 7 attacks — 200,000 videos at a time

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a massive effort by the National Library of Israel to collect documentation about the Oct. 7 attacks and speak to the cowboys seen making their way to Israel this week. We feature an opinion piece from Naomi Strongin about effective giving. Also in this newsletter: Charlotte Knobloch, Henry Swieca and Maverick the dog. We’ll start with last night’s screening of footage from the Hamas attacks in Los Angeles.

When Daniel Housman approached the Museum of Tolerance on Los Angeles’ Pico Boulevard on Wednesday evening, he saw 20 or 30 protesters on opposite sides of the street. He was there for a screening of a 47-minute compilation of raw footage from Hamas’s murderous spree across southern Israel on Oct. 7, so emotions were already high. Some protesters were screaming “Free Palestine,” while almost as many pro-Israel demonstrators were across the street waving Israeli and American flags. The Los Angeles Police Department was present, and various passersby captured footage on their phones, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz.

Inside the theater, Housman — a writer who is involved in Jewish life in Los Angeles — and about 150 other people, including journalists, people in the entertainment industry and other thought leaders, watched the unrelenting horrors unfold on the screen; at the most quiet moments during the screening, the audience could hear the shouts of protesters through the walls, but it was hard to tell which set of demonstrators the voices came from, Housman said.

Multiple fights broke out between the groups on the street; footage from outside the museum shows protesters shoving, punching and tackling each other. Housman did not witness the physical altercations, as the protesters had been cleared by law enforcement before he exited the building.

Housman, who is Israeli-American, said the footage of the kibbutzim “brought back memories of visiting family friends in places just like that as a kid. The lower-income Israel, the simple porches people have, growing herbs and plants, with old chairs and cheerful tchotchkes, the small yards overlapping with their neighbors’,” he said. “Seeing this [community] so vulnerable through a Hamas body-cam is just sickening and sad… it made me homesick in a way I can’t explain, and [made me] want to cry.”

The screening was organized by the American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League. Israeli actress Gal Gadot was reportedly involved in organizing the screening but did not attend.

“We cannot allow current worldwide tension to devolve into this unacceptable violence in our city,” Mayor Karen Bass wrote in a Facebook post in response to the incident. “This is a time of immense pain and distress for thousands of Angelenos. We must stand together.”