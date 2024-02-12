Your Daily Phil: Displaced Israelis with disabilities face unique struggles

Good Monday morning.

The record number of people who are estimated to have watched the Kansas City Chiefs defend their championship in last night’s Super Bowl, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22, will have also seen a 30-second commercial featuring Martin Luther King, Jr.’s former speechwriter Clarence B. Jones about the need to fight complicity and combat hatred of all kinds, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“Sometimes I imagine what I’d write today for my dear friend Martin. I’d remind people that all hate thrives on one thing: silence,” Jones says in the advertisement, which is estimated to have cost $7 million. “The people who will change the nation are those who speak out, who refuse to be bystanders, who raise their voices against injustice. When we stand up to silence, we stand up to all hate.”

The commercial, titled “Silence,” was created and broadcast by Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) in light of a major rise in antisemitism since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in southern Israel, though Kraft said it is meant to inspire people to reject hatred of all kinds, not only against Jews. One scene shows a cross-burning; another shows a kippah-wearing man and hijab-wearing woman painting over the words “No Muslims” that had been spray painted on a wall. FCAS launched a $25 million “Stand Up To Jewish Hate” campaign last year, which included airing several commercials during NFL games, but never one during the Super Bowl. This year’s game is expected to shatter last year’s record of 115 million viewers.

“‘Silence’ is a call to action, urging viewers to stand up against all hate, embrace unity, and champion justice. In a world often divided, our goal is to let this Super Bowl ad serve as a message to millions of Americans, sparking conversations and inspiring meaningful change long after the final whistle blows,” Kraft said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Kraft organized a meeting of the commissioners of all the major sports leagues — NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, National Women’s Soccer League and NASCAR — to discuss antisemitism and other forms of hate and how professional sports can combat them. This included presentations by Deborah Lipstadt, the U.S. State Department’s antisemitism envoy, and Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

The meeting and commercial come amid a tense period in Black-Jewish ties, as polls show young Black Americans are increasingly critical of Israel and supportive of the Palestinian cause.

Jones, the chairman of the Black-Jewish alliance Spill the Honey, said it was “an honor to partner with FCAS and be featured in the ‘Silence’ ad campaign in the hopes that the commercial will encourage viewers to research and feel empowered to volunteer their time and talent to [effect] change locally and abroad.”

Those who watched the Super Bowl on Paramount + will have also seen a commercial funded by the Israeli government, titled “All the Dads,” about the Israeli fathers being held captive in Gaza by Hamas. “To all the dads held in captivity by Hamas for over 120 days, we vow to bring you home,” the voice-over says.

Early this morning, Israelis learned that two captives — Norberto Louis Har, a father of four and grandfather of 10, and Fernando Simon Marman, not a dad but a beloved uncle — were rescued from Gaza by Israeli forces. They are the second and third hostages to be rescued through a military operation.