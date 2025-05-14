Your Daily Phil: Dan Senor on the State of World Jewry
Good Wednesday morning.
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on podcast host Dan Senor’s State of World Jewry address at the 92NY and on the launch of Elluminate’s Global Women’s Leadership Network. We feature an opinion piece by Stessa Peers highlighting why the appointment of a pope should matter to the Jewish community, and one by Connie Kanter and David Ellenhorn calling for increased investment in “Jewish fluency.” Also in this issue: Felicia “Lisie” Gottdenker, Jacqueline Kimmelstiel and Carmel Gat and Eyal Berkowitz.
What We’re Watching
The Israeli American Council is holding a Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration tonight at the Library of Congress.
The U.S. Department of Justice is holding its 32nd Annual Federal Interagency Holocaust Remembrance Program this morning.
What You Should Know
Jewish day schools and summer camps as well as gap years in Israel are some of the strongest contributors to a solid Jewish identity — ones that provide the tools that are needed at this precarious moment to “rebuild American Jewish life” — podcast host and author Dan Senor said on Tuesday night as he delivered the 45th annual State of World Jewry address at the 92NY in Manhattan, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports for eJewishPhilanthropy from the event.
“But here’s the uncomfortable truth,” Senor said, pointing to a statistic that of the 33 Jewish individuals on the Forbes 400 list with publicly reported charitable giving, no more than 11% of their giving went to Jewish causes.
“I am not suggesting Jewish generosity to the broader civic square come to an end,” Senor said. “But I am arguing that it is time for a recalibration in favor of our community’s needs. We need to invest so that we can look back on this moment decades from now and say: American Jewish life was not the same after that. It was better.”
Senor was less concerned about Israel’s future, despite its current struggles. “Israel is going to be fine,” he said. “I really do believe that. In part because of Israeli strength and resilience, backed up by the Diaspora’s continued commitment.”
“But I do think the future of American Jewish life hangs in the balance,” he continued. “And I don’t want any of us — whatever our resources — to regret not doing more.”
This year’s State of World Jewry address comes at a fraught time for Jews around the globe, as Israel’s war in Gaza continues to rage, with 58 hostages still in Hamas captivity, political divisions strain Israeli and American Jewish society and incidents of antisemitism remain high across the United States. Last year saw the largest number of reported antisemitic events on record, with over 9,000 incidents of antisemitic assault, harassment and vandalism across the U.S., according to the Anti-Defamation League.
Still, Senor expressed optimism about the Jewish future in the Diaspora — so long as American Jews take note of Israeli grit. “We really do have the tools to rebuild American Jewish life,” he said. “The question is: Do we have the sense of purpose — the why — to match?”
Released hostages shared that in the tunnels of Gaza, Hersh Goldberg-Polin would quote the psychologist and Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl. “He who has a ‘why,’ will find the ‘how.’”
The state of world Jewry, Senor continued, depends on how American Jews answer this question: “What is our why? Why are we here? Have we achieved prominence only to find ourselves stunningly weak? Or have we proven ourselves — and our children — Jewish and strong? These are not theoretical questions — they are practical and will determine the future of our families and our communities.”
FEMINISTS WHO LUNCH
At annual gala, Elluminate announces Global Women’s Leadership Network to launch in the fall
Since its founding as the Jewish Women’s Foundation of New York in 1995, Elluminate has always preferred midday luncheons over nighttime affairs for its gatherings, Melanie Roth Gorelick, Elluminate’s CEO, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim at the group’s annual luncheon yesterday. “We get more people in our daytime programs than in our evening,” said Gorelick. “I would say ‘ladies who lunch,’ but you could kind of say ‘feminists who lunch.’” At this year’s event, Elluminate announced the upcoming launch of their Global Women’s Leadership Network, following a donation from philanthropist Barbara Zuckerberg — one of the annual luncheon’s honorees.
A place for them: Starting with a two-day summit in November, the Global Women’s Leadership Network will create opportunities for connection between Jewish women leaders, advocates, activists and philanthropists interested in funding the work. The network will also include the 60 members of Elluminate’s existing leadership advancement program, “The Collective,” which was founded nearly seven years ago to provide annual cohorts of 10 women with support and the opportunity to develop their leadership skills. “At the top, many of these leaders feel lonely. They feel that there is not a place for them to turn to gain support and knowledge and advice when it comes to leading these not-for-profits. So Elluminate is incredibly honored to be that for them as they move forward in their careers,” Stephanie Garry, Elluminate’s president, told eJP.
WE HAVE HISTORY
Why Jewish people should care about the appointment of the pope
“Judaism has never existed in a vacuum. As a minority tradition, we have continually adapted to the realities of living under majority rule; and one of those realities, for much of our history, was living under the reach, pressure or moral authority of the [Catholic] Church,” writes Stessa Peers, director of education and youth engagement at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown, N.Y., in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “More than once, the pope’s word was the difference between a protected Jewish community and a devastated one.”
An enduring influence: “In modern times, the pope may no longer rule over kings and countries, but he remains one of the most powerful religious voices in the world. The pope speaks to over 1.4 billion Catholics. The Church operates schools, hospitals, universities, charities and humanitarian organizations around the globe. In fact, the Catholic Church is one of the largest charitable organizations in the world, distributing billions annually to support the poor, provide disaster relief and fund health care, education and refugee aid. That matters, because wherever vulnerable people exist, the Church often shows up first — and how it shows up can change lives. Its priorities become policy. Its values become action. Its silence, or compassion, can ripple outward on a global scale. So when the pope speaks, or doesn’t speak, the world notices. And so do we.”
DAY SCHOOL DIVIDENDS
The quiet work that secures the Jewish future
“The truth is this: the future of Jewish life isn’t built on advocacy — it’s built on fluency. That’s why Jewish day schools are where the work of Jewish continuity truly happens, every day,” write Samis Foundation CEO Connie Kanter and Chair David Ellenhorn in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Data dive: “A 2004 study showed that 86% of those who attended day school for seven to 12 years said that being Jewish is very important to them. Compare that with 30% for Sunday Hebrew school attendees, and just 16% for those with no formal Jewish education. What’s striking is that nearly two decades later, the data continue to show these exact same trends. Research from Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools in 2024 confirms that Jewish day school alumni score higher on every metric of Jewish continuity, including being significantly more likely to feel connected to Israel, raise Jewish children, join Jewish communities and lead Jewish lives… Today, about 70% of our grantmaking supports Jewish day school education. This doesn’t mean other experiences don’t matter: We continue to support youth programming, overnight Jewish camps and teen Israel trips, which are essential parts of a strong Jewish upbringing. But when it comes to long-term Jewish continuity, the data is undeniable: day school education has a deep and lasting impact.”
Worthy Reads
Doha’s Dollars: The Free Press’ Jay Solomon and Frannie Block examine Qatar’s efforts to establish footholds across American society. “Qatar has spent almost $100 billion to establish its legitimacy in Congress, American colleges and universities, U.S. newsrooms, think tanks, and corporations. Over the past two decades, it has poured those billions into purchases of American-made weapons and business investments ranging from U.S. real estate to energy plants. It built — and still pays for — the Al Udeid Air Base, even as the American wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have ended. Doha finances research and campuses at prestigious American universities. And its lobbyists have the connections needed to open all the right doors in Washington. Since 2017, it has spent $225 million on lobbying and public-relations efforts in the nation’s capital. … The influence built by Qatar in the U.S. has no modern parallel, The Free Press found, whether compared with large American companies seeking to influence antitrust policy, energy firms trying to win new drilling rights, or other foreign governments aiming to shape U.S. policy—or shield themselves from it. For comparison, Qatar spent three times more in the U.S. than Israel did on lobbyists, public-relations advisers, and other foreign agents in 2021 — and nearly two-thirds as much as China did, according to the government’s latest reports.” [FreePress]
Be Prepared: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Mitch Stripling presents a plan for how funders can step in to support public health programs in the event of federal funding cuts. “Based on recommendations to be released this fall by the New York City Preparedness & Recovery Institute, or PRI, where I serve as director, philanthropy will get the biggest bang for its buck by guiding the development of permanent public-private Preparedness and Emergency Funding Councils in every state and major city. The councils would be made up of funders, local and state officials, community nonprofits, major businesses, and academic centers, which would collaborate to prepare for and quickly address public health crises. Similar efforts during the pandemic, such as the Partnership for New York City and California’s Together Toward Health Initiative, demonstrate that if done right these councils could effectively coordinate the securing and disbursement of emergency resources even if federal help evaporates. To facilitate the creation of the councils, grant makers should serve in a convening role, working through their networks to bring together council members and local stakeholders to prepare for specific emergencies and for the likely impact of proposed federal funding cuts.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]
Word on the Street
The Jewish Voter Resource Center survey, which was published today, found that only one-quarter of Jewish voters view President Donald Trump favorably. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s standing among American Jewish voters is also low, with only 34% viewing him favorably, while 61% see him unfavorably. Read more about the poll in today’s Daily Kickoff, the newsletter of eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider…
Felicia “Lisie” Gottdenker has been nominated to serve as the next chair of the JCC Association of North America’s board of directors…
The New York Post spotlights Jacqueline Kimmelstiel, a 97-year-old Holocaust survivor, who attended classes at the University of Mount Saint Vincent in the Bronx as the inaugural recipient of Hebrew Home RiverSpring Living’s “golden wish” program, fulfilling her dream of attending college after she was forced to drop out of school during World War II…
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the creation of the city’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, staffed by Executive Director Moshe Davis…
A community garden in the Ridgewood neighborhood of Queens, N.Y., is facing eviction after requiring prospective members to sign a “statement of values” that included opposing Zionism…
A legal watchdog group sent a warning letter to Microsoft on Monday alleging that it is violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by refusing to recognize a Jewish Employee Resource Group, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen has learned…
Speaking at an event hosted by the Buckley Institute, former Vice President Mike Pence expressed “concerns” about the Trump administration’s revocation of Harvard’s tax-exempt status, stating, “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. If we establish the precedent of taking away tax-exempt status from certain institutions that reflect discriminatory practices or antipathy toward right-wing views, we might find ourselves in an America where subsequent administrations think the same”…
The Trump administration announced it is cutting an additional $450 million in federal grants to Harvard, citing the school’s “pervasive race discrimination and anti-Semitic harassment”…
Major Gifts
The University of Oregon received a $25 million donation — the largest single gift ever made to the school — from Portland, Ore.-based real estate developer and alumnus Jordan Schnitzer and the Harold & Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation to support the institution’s global education and research programs; the university’s School of Global Studies and Languages will be renamed in Schnitzer’s honor…
The Shalom Institute camp and conference center in Malibu, Calif., has raised $8.5 million — $5.5 million from The Alan D. and Annette M. Leve Family Foundation and $3 million from the Koum Family Foundation — as part of a $90 million capital campaign…
The Epstein Family Foundation has pledged $10 million to the University of San Diego in a matching grant spread over the next five years to support the school’s military-connected students…
Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund has approved its first-ever donation — of $100,000 — to support the Celebrate Israel Parade in New York City later this month
Pic of the Day
Medical students at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem host a “hospital for bears” yesterday, teaching more than 400 children about medical care by simulating it on their stuffed animals. The event was held in the memory of two of their classmates, Carmel Gat, who was taken hostage on Oct. 7, 2023, and murdered in captivity, and Eyal Berkowitz, who was killed in battle during an operation to retrieve the bodies of two hostages.
The initiative was led by Hadassah Merzbach, Micha Kardash and Neria Wilf and was produced in collaboration with the Hebrew Medical Students’ Association.
“We wanted to create a living, dynamic tribute that would help the public get to know the true character of our fallen friends — caregivers who loved both children and adults,” the event organizers said in a statement. “Our goal was to offer children a positive, empathetic encounter with the healthcare system, just as Eyal and Carmel’s patients surely would have received from them.”
Birthdays
CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, she is a former seven-term Connecticut state senator, Gayle Slossberg…
Born in Casablanca, Morocco, and raised in Paris, Midtown Manhattan hair stylist and owner of La Boîte a Coupe salon, Elie Laurent deLouya… Professor emerita of computer science at Technion, Orna Grumberg… Dean of UC Berkeley Law School, he is one of the most frequently cited American legal scholars on constitutional law and federal civil procedure, Erwin Chemerinsky… Los Angeles city attorney from 2013 until 2022, Mike Feuer… Author of seven international bestsellers on topics such as strategy, power and seduction, Robert Greene… Head of school at the Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School in Palo Alto, Calif., Daniel L. Lehmann… Former member of Knesset for the Meretz party and a major general (reserves) in the Israel Defense Forces, he now leads the Democrats party, Yair Golan… Former ESPN SportsCenter anchor and football sideline reporter, Suzanne Lisa “Suzy” Kolber… Retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, now serving as director of the U.S. Office of Global Shield, Robert Levinson… Education program lead of Bloomberg Philanthropies, Howard Wolfson… Record producer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, he has won nine Grammy Awards, Greg Kurstin… Managing partner of Alexandria, Va.-based MVAR Media and a leading strategist in Democratic politics, Jon Vogel… Political director for the Northeast region at AIPAC, Jason Koppel… Emmy Award-winning executive producer at NBC’s “Meet the Press,” David Philip Gelles… Director of media relations at Chabad Lubavitch, Rabbi Mordechai “Motti” Seligson… Chairman, CEO and co-founder of Meta/Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg… Bloomberg News and Bloomberg Businessweek reporter, Josh Eidelson… Senior managing director of government relations at The Blackstone Group, Alex I. Katz… Actress who has appeared in 13 movies, she is the daughter of Steven Spielberg, Sasha Rebecca Spielberg… Associate at O’Melveny & Myers, he is a former track star and then football player at Harvard, Andrew Ezekoye… Former pitcher for Yale and then Team Israel, he is now a senior associate on the Surveyor Capital team at Citadel, Eric Brodkowitz… Center for the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, he was the first pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and is the son of hockey star Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, Jack Hughes …
x