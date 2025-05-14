Your Daily Phil: Dan Senor on the State of World Jewry

What You Should Know

Jewish day schools and summer camps as well as gap years in Israel are some of the strongest contributors to a solid Jewish identity — ones that provide the tools that are needed at this precarious moment to “rebuild American Jewish life” — podcast host and author Dan Senor said on Tuesday night as he delivered the 45th annual State of World Jewry address at the 92NY in Manhattan, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports for eJewishPhilanthropy from the event.

“But here’s the uncomfortable truth,” Senor said, pointing to a statistic that of the 33 Jewish individuals on the Forbes 400 list with publicly reported charitable giving, no more than 11% of their giving went to Jewish causes.

“I am not suggesting Jewish generosity to the broader civic square come to an end,” Senor said. “But I am arguing that it is time for a recalibration in favor of our community’s needs. We need to invest so that we can look back on this moment decades from now and say: American Jewish life was not the same after that. It was better.”

Senor was less concerned about Israel’s future, despite its current struggles. “Israel is going to be fine,” he said. “I really do believe that. In part because of Israeli strength and resilience, backed up by the Diaspora’s continued commitment.”

“But I do think the future of American Jewish life hangs in the balance,” he continued. “And I don’t want any of us — whatever our resources — to regret not doing more.”

This year’s State of World Jewry address comes at a fraught time for Jews around the globe, as Israel’s war in Gaza continues to rage, with 58 hostages still in Hamas captivity, political divisions strain Israeli and American Jewish society and incidents of antisemitism remain high across the United States. Last year saw the largest number of reported antisemitic events on record, with over 9,000 incidents of antisemitic assault, harassment and vandalism across the U.S., according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Still, Senor expressed optimism about the Jewish future in the Diaspora — so long as American Jews take note of Israeli grit. “We really do have the tools to rebuild American Jewish life,” he said. “The question is: Do we have the sense of purpose — the why — to match?”

Released hostages shared that in the tunnels of Gaza, Hersh Goldberg-Polin would quote the psychologist and Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl. “He who has a ‘why,’ will find the ‘how.’”

The state of world Jewry, Senor continued, depends on how American Jews answer this question: “What is our why? Why are we here? Have we achieved prominence only to find ourselves stunningly weak? Or have we proven ourselves — and our children — Jewish and strong? These are not theoretical questions — they are practical and will determine the future of our families and our communities.”

