Your Daily Phil: CLONE

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Gali Cooks, CEO of Leading Edge, about the upcoming JPro conference and spotlight a new philanthropy-funded television series hosted by actor Josh Radnor focused on Jewish literature. We feature an opinion piece by Katherine A. Sarlson on legacy giving and one by Rabbi Denise L. Eger about the inclusion of LGBTQ+ issues and candidates in the World Zionist Congress elections. Also in this newsletter: Yaacov Yadgar, Rabbi Deborah Waxman and Gil Student.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: This year’s Maccabiah to launch on 7/10 — a nod to the Oct. 7 attacks, which they will commemorate; ‘The Surge’ continues: JFNA survey finds a third of Jews more engaged now than pre-Oct. 7; and Witkoff’s zeal for deals faces geopolitical reality. Print the latest edition here.

What We’re Watching

The Zionist Rabbinic Coalition National Conference begins on Sunday in Washington.

The Jewish Agency for Israel will host a gala on Sunday in Baltimore presenting the second-annual Max Fisher Award to philanthropist Richard “Richie” Pearlstone for his decades-long support for the organization.



The Milken Institute Global Conference kicks off on Sunday in Los Angeles. Speakers include: released Israeli hostage Noa Argamani; Yeshiva University President Rabbi Ari Berman; Rabbi Sharon Brous; Eugene Kandel, chairman of the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange; and philanthropist Daniel Rubenstein.

Voting ends in the World Zionist Congress elections in the United States on Sunday.

The JPro25 conference kicks off on Monday morning in Baltimore. Read more about it below.



What You Should Know

Some 1,300 Jewish professionals will gather in Baltimore on Monday morning for JPro25, a three-day conference hosted by Leading Edge — which acquired JPro earlier this year — and the Jewish Federations of North America. Taking place shortly after a JFNA survey found that “the Surge” in Jewish engagement after the Oct. 7 terror attacks has persisted, JPro’s third conference is expected to have its highest attendance yet.

Ahead of the conference, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim spoke with Gali Cooks, founding president and CEO of Leading Edge, about the gathering and challenges Jewish professionals are facing as “the Surge” surges on.

ND: Can you tell me about what the landscape looks like for Jewish professionals now?

GC: There’s a push-pull. Let’s put it that way. What we see in the field is that Jewish professionals are still very much passionate and engaged and committed to working and toiling in a way that our community needs. On the other hand, it’s incessant. We’ve had about 18 months of crisis mode, which is very, very difficult… That’s been challenging. We can only sprint a marathon for so long, and it has really felt that way for some. We have seen some turnover, some burnout, some ways in which there have been negative headwinds and tailwinds honestly.

With that comes some positives, like “the Surge.” We are seeing a lot of folks who haven’t connected with the Jewish community, whether professionally or as a volunteer or just as a member of the community, wanting to engage in ways that “the Surge” has reported on, and that that very much maps onto the professional picture.

ND: How has the conference itself changed at all in light of those new needs of Jewish professionals?

GC: The value of bringing folks together has definitely grown since we re-emerged from COVID-19. People are wanting to come together [physically]… There’s definitely been hunger for that. Where I think the JPro conference has been really quite unique is that it really is a cross-section of all different types of professionals and really a microcosm of the sector writ large. You get to see folks that maybe have been former coworkers, or that you’ve only seen on Zoom. That’s been, in some way, a constant and really has developed even more.

This conference in particular is the first JPro conference since Oct. 7, and that has made it seem much more critical in terms of professionals wanting to recharge, to talk a little bit more in a more collegial way about some of the ways that it’s become a lot more complicated and harder to work and lead and serve in the Jewish community. So we’ve really fashioned a lot of opportunities for folks to connect. We have a 22,000-square-foot tent that is going to be up near the stadium, so folks can just gather inside, outside, in different places and spaces throughout. And then there are opportunities for professionals to really level up their skills. It could be on an individual level — we are having opportunities for folks to get new headshots or to have an expert look at their LinkedIn profile and say, how are you really broadcasting your skills and your experience in ways that are helpful. And then also concrete skills, like how do you address antisemitism right now? What is some of the history of the current problems and opportunities?

ND: You mentioned that this is the first conference since Oct. 7. How does that factor in?

GC: So we’re trying to be very responsive to what we see as some of the needs in the field — some of the questions and the areas of opportunity that we see professionals asking about. We have Jewish learning opportunities that we’ve woven throughout the conference in ways that are really exciting. We do have specific workshops that are meant to tackle the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as some of the ways in which we can address antisemitism and Jew-hatred more broadly. So that’s been different.

