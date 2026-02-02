Your Daily Phil: Bret Stephens: Fight against antisemitism is ‘wasted effort’

What You Should Know

The American Jewish community needs to dismantle its large communal institutions and reallocate its ample resources to building Jewish identity, rather than combating antisemitism. So argued New York Times columnist Bret Stephens last night in the 46th annual “State of World Jewry” address at the 92NY in Manhattan, reports Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy.

“The fight against antisemitism, which consumes tens of millions of dollars every year in Jewish philanthropy, is a well-meaning but mostly wasted effort,” he said. “We should spend the money and focus our energy elsewhere. The same goes for efforts to improve pro-Israel advocacy.”

Stephens, who is also the editor-in-chief of Sapir, Maimonides Fund’s journal of Jewish thought, said that if it were up to him, he would “dismantle” American Jewish institutions such as the Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Federations of North America.

This year’s address comes at an inflection point for American Jews. For more than two years, Jewish communities around the country demonstrated a historic united effort to bring home the hostages kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7. With the release of the remaining hostages and a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, Jewish leaders are questioning what the new consensus issues are.

“We have vast resources, but we have limited resources, and since Oct. 7, tens of millions of dollars are going to the subject of ‘What are we going to do about antisemitism?’” Stephens said. “That’s not how Jewish money should be spent.”

Efforts such as ensuring Holocaust education is part of every private school curriculum or universalizing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism are “not working” in the fight against antisemitism, Stephens said. He provided several examples such as, “Tucker Carlson’s influence and popularity [soaring]” and the statistic that “in New York State, 1 in 5 millennials and Gen Zs believe the Jews caused the Holocaust.”

Instead, Stephens suggested that resources should go toward building more Jewish day schools across the country, among other Jewish identity-strengthening causes. His suggestion echoed one made by podcast host Dan Senor, who delivered last year’s “State of World Jewry” address, saying that the key to thriving American Jewry is “a recalibration in favor of our community’s needs,” with Jewish day schools and summer camps being some of the strongest contributors of a solid Jewish identity.

In his address, Stephens, who coined the now-widely referenced term “Oct. 8 Jew” one month after the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, said he had been wrong with his initial definition, of a Jew “who woke up to discover who our friends are not.” Instead, he said, “the Oct. 8 Jew was the one who woke up trying to remember who he or she truly is,” Stephens said.

