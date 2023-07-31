Your Daily Phil: Boosting Black-Jewish ties at NAACP + How Jewish nonprofits embraced hip-hop

Good Monday morning!



we profile the use of hip-hop by Jewish nonprofits to mark the musical genre's 50th anniversary, and feature an opinion piece from Erica Hruby. Also in this newsletter: Eileen Heisman, Rabbi Mendel Danow and George Kaiser. We'll start with a panel on Black-Jewish cooperation at the NAACP national convention.



Billionaire philanthropist Robert Kraft, Harvard University historian Henry Louis Gates, rapper and activist Meek Mill and NAACP President Derrick Johnson stressed the need for Black-Jewish solidarity last night in the face of growing white nationalism in the United States during a panel discussion at the NAACP national convention in Boston, reports eJewishPhilanthropy‘s Judah Ari Gross.



“People are trying to put boulders between the Black community and the Jewish community,” Kraft said onstage. “We’ve always been uniquely tied together. And I want us to continue that in any way we can build those ties. I’d like to be part of that.”



During the segment, which was moderated by Fox Sports reporter Joy Taylor, the panelists discussed the history of Black-Jewish cooperation in the United States, as well as the current need for it. Gates quoted the Black, French West Indies-born thinker Frantz Fanon, who wrote in 1952 that “the antisemite is inevitably a negrophobe.”



Kraft said this requires all minority groups to work together in a common struggle. “Professor Gates is right. It starts with the Jewish people, [but] it’ll go to every other minority group. We have to stand together and stand proud and push back on this to keep the vibrancy of this country,” Kraft said.



Gates said he is working on a new documentary series for PBS about Black-Jewish cooperation throughout American history, which he said is meant to show “that we need to reforge our alliance to protect our communities from the white supremacists that are coming after both of us.” Gates added that “the first person to make a donation for the funds we needed to make that series was my man, Robert Kraft.”



