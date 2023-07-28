Your Daily Phil: Behind the Jewish-led effort to rescue 450 Afghan women and girls
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we profile a Jewish-led initiative to evacuate Afghan women and girls to Canada following the U.S. withdrawal in 2021 and report on proposed cuts to the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program. We also feature opinion pieces from Erica Brown and Danielle Foreman, Elana Schuldt and Rich Walter. We’ll start with $2 million in new grants from the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles.
The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles announced new “capacity-building” grants, totaling $2 million, to eight local Jewish groups, with the aim of bolstering the organizations’ day-to-day operations, reports eJewishPhilanthropy‘s Judah Ari Gross.
The “Next Stage” grants — each worth up to $300,000 over the course of three years — are meant to serve as “investments in infrastructure, systems, and resources to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of the recipient organizations,” the foundation said. This includes upgrading technology, hiring or promoting staff and leadership development.
The recipients are: the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Los Angeles; Hillel 818; the Jewish Free Loan Association; the National Council of Jewish Women-Los Angeles; the Shalom Institute Camp and Conference Center; Sharsheret; the Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center; and Trybal Gatherings.
“The eight organizations receiving 2023 Next Stage Grants collectively support Jews of all ages and backgrounds and sustain Jewish life throughout our community,” said Rabbi Aaron B. Lerner, president and CEO of the foundation, in a statement.
“As such, ensuring that their operations are healthy is vitally important to increasing effectiveness of these nonprofits and the long-term impact on the stakeholders they serve. Our capacity-building funding is intended to help them flourish well into the future,” he said.
Flying free
Jewish-led initiative works with Afghan women, girls to get them to Canada after U.S. withdrawal
Soomaya Javadi’s aspiration of becoming a dentist was stolen overnight when the Taliban swept back into power in August 2021 following the rapid withdrawal of American armed forces from Afghanistan. Women were swiftly prohibited from attending school, holding jobs or even going to a restaurant without a male chaperone. Javadi, along with her parents and two younger siblings, were evacuated in October 2021 to Saskatoon, a small Canadian city where they have begun to rebuild their lives. Javadi is among more than 450 schoolgirls and women rescued by the 30 Birds Foundation, a Jewish-led effort to evacuate activists for girls education and their families, all of whom come from a progressive community in Afghanistan that taught human rights and religious freedom, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.
Inspired by history: The Javadi family’s former community, rooted in an impoverished slum of West Kabul, is inhabited by a persecuted ethnic Persian minority: the Hazaras. Seeing comparisons to his own family’s experiences, Justin Hefter, the co-founder and executive director of the 30 Birds Foundation, jumped to help. “The Hazaras have faced genocide and slavery, and share many similarities with my Jewish ancestors,” Hefter, 34, told eJP. “Some of the girls in this school even studied the Holocaust, and so when they learned that Jews were helping, they didn’t bat an eye.” 30 Birds has raised more than $4 million — at least a quarter of which has come from the Jewish community.
They did it themselves: “The girls were the ones making decisions on the ground of where to go, where to bring their families, what to say to the Taliban at checkpoints,” Hefter told eJP. “We did this as a partnership, which makes 30 Birds unique. It’s a collaborative relationship with the young women… This is not the story of a group who saved Afghan girls,” Hefter continued, “it’s how an extraordinary group of people collaborated with Afghan girls to establish a miracle. I don’t think of it as myself saving them. We helped them escape but they helped themselves to escape, too.”
Like the kindertransport: “Jews were oppressed and now you see many of them having the greatest influences in society,” Javadi continued. While she didn’t learn about the Holocaust at school, Javadi said she read about it on her own time while growing up in Afghanistan. “What the 30 Birds did, in some ways, reminds me of the kindertransport,” she said, referring to the rescue effort of Jewish children from Nazi-controlled territory to Great Britain that took place in 1938-39 prior to the outbreak of World War II. “30 Birds saved 450 girls, they saved 450 worlds in a world where the international community is ignoring us,” she said.
Read the full story here.
FUNDING CUT
Senate Appropriations proposes cutting nonprofit security grant funding
In a move that supporters of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program called “deeply troubling,” the Senate Appropriations Committee proposed cutting $18 million in funding from the federal assistance program in 2024, reports Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Less instead of more: The committee introduced and approved on Thursday its version of the 2024 Homeland Security Appropriations Bill, which included $286.7 million for the NSGP, down from $305 million in 2023 — an amount that itself fell well short of meeting demand. The program provides funds to nonprofits and religious institutions to improve security. The House Appropriations Committee had proposed a $10 million increase in funding, to $315 million. The White House, as well as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other lawmakers, have supported $360 million in funding.
Deeply disappointed: “At a time of rising antisemitism, it would be outrageous and dangerous to decrease funding for this life-saving program,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) said in a statement to JI. Elana Broitman, the senior vice president of public affairs for the Jewish Federations of North America, said that JFNA is “deeply disappointed” by the proposal, highlighting this year’s funding gaps and “alarming high” levels of faith-motivated hate crimes. “That is certainly why the administration’s budget and the White House Antisemitism Strategy proposed $360 million for the NSGP,” Broitman continued.
Read the full story here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
proof positive
Using data to guide strategic grantmaking in Jewish early childhood education
“A few years ago, independent of each other, we all wanted to gain a deeper understanding of the Jewish early childhood education (ECE) ecosystem in the regions we serve, knowing that Jewish ECE is a critical entry point for families into Jewish life. As we each began our own journeys in this space, we wanted to first gather data to understand the needs of our communities and ultimately make informed, strategic decisions,” write Danielle Foreman, chief program officer of the Koret Foundation; Elana Schuldt, president and CEO of the Rodan Family Foundation; and Rich Walter, chief of programs and grantmaking at Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Finding the problems: “We each gained a much deeper understanding of what many ECE directors experience daily — low bandwidth, challenges attracting teachers and frequent turnover… We know that convenience drives much of the decision about where a family enrolls their child. Unfortunately, there are many ‘ECE deserts’ where a significant population of Jewish families with young kids now reside and no Jewish early childhood center exists.”
Knowledge is power: “Our communities are experiencing the positive results of thoughtful, evidence-based investments in Jewish ECE. In this important field — which for too long did not receive the attention it deserves — understanding the needs of young families, educators, and other factors in the marketplace is critical to making strategic future investments that will help our communities thrive across generations.”
Read the full piece here.
The Torah of leadership
Words on fire: Thoughts on Parshat Ve’etchanan
“‘Take utmost care and watch yourselves scrupulously,’ Moses advised in this week’s Torah reading Ve’etchanan, ‘so that you do not forget the things that you saw with your own eyes and so that they do not fade from your mind as long as you live. And make them known to your children and to your children’s children’ (Deuteronomy 4:11-12). The foundational experiences of becoming a nation may fade over time so Moses asks that his people – our people – bear witness to what they have gone through and share it with the power of story,” writes Erica Brown, vice provost for values and leadership at Yeshiva University and director of its Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks-Herenstein Center, in her weekly column for eJewishPhilanthropy, “The Torah of Leadership.”
Burning passion: “The metaphor of a burning mountain as a symbol of intellectual charisma reminds us that if the words we use are on fire, they will be received with fire. When we are passionate about a cause or an idea, we can generate passion in others. When we are unmoved by our own words, so too will those hearing them be unmoved. Leaders understand this. Followers want charisma in their leaders. They want to feel inspired, stimulated, and motivated.”
Fire’s not enough: “There are dangers, though. Fire burns. Jim Collins in his book Good to Great discusses the liability of charisma. The passion of a leader for an idea or a strategy can blind him or her to other opinions. Egos and tempers can be high when followers do not achieve the desired results. Followers may not buy into the prevailing zeitgeist with the same level of commitment. This can lead to burnout. Sometimes passion can falsely compete with content or real work. Words on fire become meaningless if they are not backed up with outcomes.”
Read the full piece here.
