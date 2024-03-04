Your Daily Phil: BDS resolutions strike back
Good Monday morning.
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new partnership between the National Library of Israel and the USC Shoah Foundation, and feature an opinion piece by Shuli Karkowsky about helping American Jewish teenagers feel comfortable talking about Israel. Also in this issue: Ruth Gottesman, Liora Norwich and Iris Apfel. We’ll start with how Jewish foundations and campus organizations are responding to a renewed flurry of BDS campaigns.
Amid a flurry of BDS campaigns and heightened tensions at universities across the country, a small group of foundation professionals and leaders of national campus organizations is gathering in Washington today for a two-day strategy session to take on the challenges facing Jewish college students, eJewishPhilanthropy has learned.
The meeting, the third such gathering of the group, comes amid a spike in antisemitic activity on college campuses and worldwide in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and subsequent war with the terror group. The challenges have been especially acute on college campuses — beginning on some campuses, such as Harvard, the day after the attacks. Those in attendance in Washington this week will take stock of what has been successful on college campuses, where efforts have fallen short and how to move forward in an increasingly fraught environment for Jewish students.
Among the topics to be discussed will be the heightened focus on BDS campaigns: training and supporting pro-Israel students to fight back against efforts, often led by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), to pass resolutions or referenda calling on their schools to divest from companies that operate in Israel.
As recently as last year, BDS efforts appeared to have fallen out of favor on college campuses, with just three resolutions being brought forward in 2022, compared to 44 at their peak in the 2014-2015 school year. (eJP covered this precipitous drop in a story published on Oct. 5.) But in the months since the initial Hamas attack and start of the war — Israel’s longest in recent decades — there has been a resurgence in efforts to bring BDS back to the forefront.
That the resolutions are nonbinding and therefore largely ignored by college administrators after their passage should be an indication that the ultimate goal of SJP and the group’s campus allies may not be to actually implement a boycott, but to make Israel a toxic and divisive topic on college campuses. To some extent, they have been successful in that goal.
The University of California, Santa Barbara, for example, has never passed a BDS resolution, despite the issue coming up nearly every year. But that didn’t stop still-unidentified individuals from plastering the school’s MultiCultural Center with posters proclaiming the school’s student government president, the daughter of Soviet Jews who fled the USSR, a genocide supporter, even going so far as to draw horns around her name.
One reason it’s easy to focus on BDS campaigns is because they’re easily quantifiable — wins and losses determined by a certain number of votes. The broader challenges facing Jewish students are less tangible and harder to assess with traditional metrics relied upon by funders.
Incidents such as last week’s in Santa Barbara beg a deeper question: whether passage of BDS resolutions are an indicator of how toxic a campus is for Jewish students, or rather a sign of how effective pro-Israel students were in mobilizing to fight a defensive battle.
That defensive strategy is a part of a broader issue one former campus professional told eJP they hope is addressed this week in Washington.
“We’re constantly being reactive,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “And I think we’ve forgotten about going back to the base, strengthening our own base, championing the community from within and also understanding that other minority groups, they also understand and can relate to that sense of nationalism, pride, right?”
Those gathering in Washington will also have to contend with challenges around security at campus Jewish institutions and pro-Israel events amid a rise in physical confrontations — last week at the University of California, Berkeley, a Jewish woman was reportedly choked by a protestor demonstrating against an event featuring an IDF reservist.
Another unanswered question is whether the Jewish community is equipped to challenge issues of foreign funding of college campuses. The influx of funds from countries including Qatar and China raises questions about the intellectual integrity of campuses that receive endowments and other large sums, and also that have increased the number of foreign students who are paying full tuition. Those foreign students add a level of complexity to an already-challenging environment. Testifying on Capitol Hill in December, MIT President Sally Kornbluth said the school had opted not to punish students who violated the school’s code of conduct around their anti-Israel activism — because doing so would put their student visa status in jeopardy.
As the former campus staffer told us, “We continue to utilize the same strategies that everyone knows [are] not working. Everyone knows it’s not working. We don’t have that luxury right now. We are literally in this horrific crisis of mass proportions that none of us have ever dealt with before. So it’s almost like everything needs to be scrapped, start from a blank canvas.”
Above all, those attending this week’s convening will have to address a key question: For all of the time, resources and energy devoted to the campus pro-Israel space over the last decade, how did we arrive at this moment? And where does the campus pro-Israel movement go from here?
NEVER AGAIN
Shoah Foundation signs deal with National Library of Israel, giving full access to its collections to everyone in Israel
Everyone in Israel will now have full access to the USC Shoah Foundation’s collection of testimonies from more than 52,000 Holocaust survivors and hundreds of survivors of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks through a new agreement between the organization and the National Library of Israel signed today, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the signing in Jerusalem.
More on the way: The new partnership is meant to both provide Israelis with a resource to combat contemporary antisemitism and to serve as a “case study” to demonstrate the viability and need of making the collection fully and freely available to everyone, Shoah Foundation Executive Director Robert J. Williams told eJP before the signing of the deal. Williams said he hopes to make the collection available universally by the end of the year.
A budding relationship: The agreement was signed by Williams and National Library of Israel Chairman Sallai Meridor in the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem, which first opened its doors in a limited capacity in late October, following a major, yearslong effort to construct a new building for the institution. Both Meridor and Williams said they hoped that this agreement marked the start of a deepening relationship between the National Library and the Shoah Foundation. “This is only the beginning,” Williams said, voicing admiration for the library’s technology division, as well as its education department. “I think there’s a lot we can do there,” he added.
PERMISSION TO SPEAK FREELY
What Moving Traditions has learned about teens and Israel
“In the course of developing ‘Our Next Generation’ — the most recent strategic plan for our organization, Moving Traditions, released in 2022 — we learned that many teens didn’t feel they had permission to talk about Israel,” writes Moving Traditions CEO Shuli Karkowsky in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Heart of the matter: “They felt they weren’t sufficiently informed about the country’s deep and complicated history, or they were worried that they had an opinion that wasn’t the ‘right’ opinion. As a result, we started asking ourselves and our stakeholders: How can we better support Jewish teens by making sure they can bring whatever is weighing on their hearts to Jewish spaces without fear?”
Facilitating conversation: “Israel education has not always been at the center of Moving Traditions’ curricula. For many years, Moving Traditions has provided institutions and individuals with materials that merge social and emotional support with Jewish education… Yet even before Oct. 7, we were heading towards change… In one of the curricular exercises we created shortly after Oct. 7, we encourage educators to go around the room and ask teens: When it comes to Israel, who and what are you most worried about right now?… [Their] thoughtful and varied answers reflect our broader experience working with teens, particularly the ease with which a group of teens engages with ‘both/and’ thinking — the ability to feel strongly connected to Israel and recognize the devastating costs of the current war on Israelis and on Palestinian civilian life. Most importantly, though, the question clearly communicates to teens that they and their worries will be held with compassion, and that every teen can participate in a conversation about Israel even if they are starting at very different places.”
