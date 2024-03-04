Your Daily Phil: BDS resolutions strike back

Good Monday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new partnership between the National Library of Israel and the USC Shoah Foundation, and feature an opinion piece by Shuli Karkowsky about helping American Jewish teenagers feel comfortable talking about Israel. Also in this issue: Ruth Gottesman, Liora Norwich and Iris Apfel. We'll start with how Jewish foundations and campus organizations are responding to a renewed flurry of BDS campaigns.

Amid a flurry of BDS campaigns and heightened tensions at universities across the country, a small group of foundation professionals and leaders of national campus organizations is gathering in Washington today for a two-day strategy session to take on the challenges facing Jewish college students, eJewishPhilanthropy has learned.

The meeting, the third such gathering of the group, comes amid a spike in antisemitic activity on college campuses and worldwide in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and subsequent war with the terror group. The challenges have been especially acute on college campuses — beginning on some campuses, such as Harvard, the day after the attacks. Those in attendance in Washington this week will take stock of what has been successful on college campuses, where efforts have fallen short and how to move forward in an increasingly fraught environment for Jewish students.

Among the topics to be discussed will be the heightened focus on BDS campaigns: training and supporting pro-Israel students to fight back against efforts, often led by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), to pass resolutions or referenda calling on their schools to divest from companies that operate in Israel.

As recently as last year, BDS efforts appeared to have fallen out of favor on college campuses, with just three resolutions being brought forward in 2022, compared to 44 at their peak in the 2014-2015 school year. (eJP covered this precipitous drop in a story published on Oct. 5.) But in the months since the initial Hamas attack and start of the war — Israel’s longest in recent decades — there has been a resurgence in efforts to bring BDS back to the forefront.

That the resolutions are nonbinding and therefore largely ignored by college administrators after their passage should be an indication that the ultimate goal of SJP and the group’s campus allies may not be to actually implement a boycott, but to make Israel a toxic and divisive topic on college campuses. To some extent, they have been successful in that goal.

The University of California, Santa Barbara, for example, has never passed a BDS resolution, despite the issue coming up nearly every year. But that didn’t stop still-unidentified individuals from plastering the school’s MultiCultural Center with posters proclaiming the school’s student government president, the daughter of Soviet Jews who fled the USSR, a genocide supporter, even going so far as to draw horns around her name.

One reason it’s easy to focus on BDS campaigns is because they’re easily quantifiable — wins and losses determined by a certain number of votes. The broader challenges facing Jewish students are less tangible and harder to assess with traditional metrics relied upon by funders.

Incidents such as last week’s in Santa Barbara beg a deeper question: whether passage of BDS resolutions are an indicator of how toxic a campus is for Jewish students, or rather a sign of how effective pro-Israel students were in mobilizing to fight a defensive battle.

That defensive strategy is a part of a broader issue one former campus professional told eJP they hope is addressed this week in Washington.

“We’re constantly being reactive,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “And I think we’ve forgotten about going back to the base, strengthening our own base, championing the community from within and also understanding that other minority groups, they also understand and can relate to that sense of nationalism, pride, right?”

Those gathering in Washington will also have to contend with challenges around security at campus Jewish institutions and pro-Israel events amid a rise in physical confrontations — last week at the University of California, Berkeley, a Jewish woman was reportedly choked by a protestor demonstrating against an event featuring an IDF reservist.

Another unanswered question is whether the Jewish community is equipped to challenge issues of foreign funding of college campuses. The influx of funds from countries including Qatar and China raises questions about the intellectual integrity of campuses that receive endowments and other large sums, and also that have increased the number of foreign students who are paying full tuition. Those foreign students add a level of complexity to an already-challenging environment. Testifying on Capitol Hill in December, MIT President Sally Kornbluth said the school had opted not to punish students who violated the school’s code of conduct around their anti-Israel activism — because doing so would put their student visa status in jeopardy.

As the former campus staffer told us, “We continue to utilize the same strategies that everyone knows [are] not working. Everyone knows it’s not working. We don’t have that luxury right now. We are literally in this horrific crisis of mass proportions that none of us have ever dealt with before. So it’s almost like everything needs to be scrapped, start from a blank canvas.”

Above all, those attending this week’s convening will have to address a key question: For all of the time, resources and energy devoted to the campus pro-Israel space over the last decade, how did we arrive at this moment? And where does the campus pro-Israel movement go from here?