Your Daily Phil: Ariel Zwang on the Joint’s core mission + David Harris to step down as AJC CEO

Looking beyond the horizon (Tisha B’Av 5781)

“The word ‘horizon’ is tricky. We generally refer to the horizon as an indication of expansiveness, even limitlessness. But etymologically, the word means exactly the opposite. It comes from the Greek word ‘horizein,’ which means ‘limit.’ The horizon is, in fact, the limit of our vision — in Hebrew, as well, where the word for horizon, ofek, has the same root as ‘restrain, constraint, limit,” writes Andrés Spokoiny, president and CEO of Jewish Funders Network, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Boundaries: “The horizon tells us clearly that there’s a boundary to our field of vision and even a limit to our imagination. And we experience that in physical, emotional, and spiritual ways.”

Tisha B’Av: “Tisha B’Av is an invitation to embrace grief as part of our twisted road towards our full realization, but also an encouragement to transcend it, to see beyond that pain. It invites us to remember, even in the darkest of times, that a better future is possible and that our lives, individually and collectively, have a role to play in the magnificent drama of redemption.”

Not yet: “Maybe Tisha B’Av teaches us to use ‘not yet’ instead of ‘no.’ Is the world at peace? Not yet, but it will be one day. Is antisemitism a thing of the past? Not yet, but we believe it will be. Are disease and suffering eradicated? Not yet, but we can do it and we will. This day of sadness challenges us to keep moving the goalposts of human growth forward, to labor towards making our world worthy of that Messiah born in the gloom of this day.”

FUNDER COLLABORATION

How do you make grantmaking easier for foundations and nonprofits? Ask the Propel funders.

“As the director of The Hadassah Foundation I often consider how our foundation and the entire philanthropic field can be more collaborative and strategic. An answer on how to accomplish this came from a very unusual place, a foundation in its infancy,” writes Stephanie Blumenkranz in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

How it began: “It started with an email in the fall of 2020: ‘We would like to know more about how your foundation operates.’ The email was from a member of a newly reconstituted Jewish women’s fund based in San Francisco, now called Propel, a successor to the San Francisco Federation Jewish Women’s Fund. The 12 women who made up the fund already knew who they were and what they wanted to achieve.”

Propel’s need: “The Propel funders were particularly interested in learning about The Hadassah Foundation’s process for selecting Israel grantee partners. Propel sought to fund Israel-based organizations that utilized a gender lens, but they are a small, start-up fund without the resources to conduct their own competitive RFP process. Even more so, they didn’t want to task organizations with completing yet another grant application, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

What we did: “The decision was for The Hadassah Foundation to reach out to its 11 current grantee organizations in Israel to ask if we could share their grant application, interview recording, and in some instances, grant reports… Within 48 hours, all 11 grantee organizations enthusiastically responded that we could share their grant application materials… Utilizing the application materials of our grantee partners, Propel went about their grantmaking decisions.”

