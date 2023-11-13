Your Daily Phil: Already vulnerable, Oct. 7 attacks hit Holocaust survivors hard

Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on this weekend’s Chabad emissaries’ conference and feature an opinion piece from Meredith Levick. Also in this newsletter: Zvi Noé, Andrew Weinstein andDr. Qanta Ahmed. We’ll start with how the Oct. 7 attacks have affected Holocaust survivors.

Holocaust survivors, a vulnerable population in the best of times, have been hit hard by the Oct. 7 attacks. Some Israeli Holocaust survivors have been evacuated from their homes and need blankets and food, aid workers at Jewish nonprofits report. Others have been re-traumatized by the barbarity of the attacks. But perhaps more importantly than any food package or session with a trauma counselor, nonprofits are finding as they step up their outreach, survivors want aid workers to take a seat on the couch and talk to them, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy.

“We had a [staff member] who was bringing food [to survivors], and the survivor desperately needed the food because they hadn’t gone out of their apartment because they’re afraid of the rockets,” Greg Schneider, the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany’s executive vice president, told eJP. “The person who delivered the food said, ‘I’ll come back in a week and bring another package.’ And the survivor said, ‘I don’t care if you bring the food. Can you just plan to stay for an hour and sit and talk to me? It’s more important.’”

As of the beginning of this year, there were 147,199 Holocaust survivors living in Israel, thousands of whom have been displaced from their homes in the Gaza and Lebanon border areas. “It is a very difficult feeling to be evacuated from your home, from your village and from those you love and those we lost,” Reuven Rosenberg, an 88-year-old survivor who was evacuated from his home near Gaza, told eJP.

Yossi Heymann, the director of American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee’s (JDC) Eshel program that develops services for older adults in Israel, said that along with ensuring essential needs are met, JDC and its partners make sure services are in place, especially for those evacuated and those who chose to remain in places under fire. If a home health aide isn’t able to travel with them or was called into the reserves, JDC gets another aide. If social services have been affected by travel, JDC helps set them back up. In addition, JDC has volunteers calling and visiting frequently to check in.

Many volunteers and employees working with survivors are also drowning in despair after the massacre. Working with survivors gives them hope.

“The greatest day for [employees and volunteers] over the past month has been the days when they go and sit with survivors and hold their hands and listen to their stories,” said Schneider. “You just feel better when you touch someone’s life, when you can make them feel better. You’re strengthened by their story.”

