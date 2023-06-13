Your Daily Phil: AJC launches new task force + A boundary-smashing Berkeley spiritual leader

Good Tuesday morning!



In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Zvika Krieger, the spiritual leader of Berkeley, Calif.’s Chochmat HaLev synagogue. Also in this newsletter: Kyra Lilien, Stuart Weitzman and Beverly Pollock. We’ll start with the launch of a new American Jewish Committee task force to help implement the White House’s national strategy to combat antisemitism.

The American Jewish Committee will form a new task force to monitor and assist the White House as it implements its recently released national strategy to combat antisemitism, AJC CEO Ted Deutch announced on Monday, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross reports.

Speaking onstage at the AJC Global Forum in Tel Aviv, Deutch said the organization planned to draw on the “experts and the incredible talent we have in our 25 regional offices around the United States of America to ensure that every one of the items in the national action plan is followed through on [and] to make sure that the timelines in the national action plan are carried out.”

“Our task force will ensure that when we return to Global Forum next year, we will be able to celebrate the implementation, not just the existence of the national action plan, but the very concrete actions that will be taken by the federal government, by state and local governments, by our staff around the country who will work with businesses and nonprofits, with sports leagues and cultural institutions, who will work with nonprofits, our intergroup partners, our interfaith partners, all to ensure that the White House action plan becomes a reality in ways that will keep the Jewish community safe, secure, and strong,” Deutch said.

AJC did not immediately provide additional details about the task force, namely who would lead and serve on it.

Deutch made the announcement as part of AJC’s Global Forum, which kicked off on Sunday with some 1,500 people in attendance. The conference has featured speeches and onstage interviews with top Israeli leaders, including a short video address by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he thanked AJC for its efforts on behalf of Israel. Leaders from around the world also participated in the conference, including the prime minister of Lithuania, Ingrida Šimonyt?, who flew in for the event, and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, who sent a video message.

