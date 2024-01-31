Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Reform movement’s reaffirmation of its support for the two-state solution, and feature an opinion piece by Rivkie Feiner about the need to help Israelis get back on their feet, not just give them charity. Also in this newsletter: Cantor Devorah Fick, Liev Schreiber and Ilan and Sherri Glazer. We’ll start with a new partnership between the Jewish Agency for Israel and the Anti-Defamation League.

The Jewish Agency for Israel is teaming up with the Anti-Defamation League to train its North American emissaries in combating antisemitism in light of the increasing number of anti-Jewish incidents across the country, the organizations shared exclusively with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

This marks the first such partnership between the two organizations. The new training program is being announced today at a gathering in Stamford, Conn., of the roughly 350 Jewish Agency emissaries, or shlichim, that are currently serving in North America. This is the first Kenes Shlichim — the annual gathering of the Jewish Agency emissaries — since the Oct. 7 attacks, which affected many of them personally.

“In this unprecedented time, there’s a hunger among American Jews to deepen connections with Israel – the work of the shlichim to build those bridges has never been more important,” Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO, said in a statement.

The partnership comes amid a noted rise in antisemitic incidents around the globe, much of it related to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

“These shlichim are dealing with students, families, youth groups, synagogues across the U.S. Jewish community. They need to know how antisemitism looks and what to advise their communities to do about it if asked,” an ADL spokesperson told eJP.

The training sessions will take place in seven regions: Cleveland, Florida, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Chicago.

“Our shlichim are helping young American Jews be proud of their identities and feel a unique bond with Israel, and we are proud to partner with the world’s leading anti-hate organization to do everything we can to further those objectives,” Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, chairman of the Jewish Agency, said in a statement.

Read the full report here.