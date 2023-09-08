Your Daily Phil: Addressing preschool teacher shortage + OU partners with Community Security Service

Worthy Reads

Giving Tzedakah Helps You, Too: In The Times of Israel, Rabbi Elchanan Poupko reflects on the holiness of helping those in need. “One of the things I miss most about living in Israel is the beggars. Living in America’s suburbia, it hurts me that there are no beggars at my door. Growing up in Jerusalem, every beggar had a story, every beggar was holy, and every beggar deserved more. It hurts me that I do not get to show my children what the proper way to give is; it hurts me not to smile at someone, wish them a Shabbat Shalom, and give them some money for Shabbat; it hurts me not to have the opportunity to give dignity to those whom life had deprived of the dignity they deserve… As the Jewish holiday season approaches, as the cost of living in Israel ranks 27% above other OECD countries, as the Shekel’s value takes more than a 10% hit, as the world is dealing with increasing mental health crises, remember your holy beggars. Remember to be kind.” [TOI]



We Need to Talk About Kiva: In the MIT Technology Review, Mara Kardas-Wilson investigates what happened to the microloan organization, Kiva, which sprang to life in 2005 with big plans to save the world with small investments, but whose management practices in recent years have prompted a “lenders’ strike,” threatening its future. “On the captains’ calls and in letters, the strikers were clear about a top concern: the fees now charged to microfinance institutions Kiva works with. Wouldn’t the fees make the loans more expensive to the borrowers?… Another key concern, strikers told me, is Kiva US, a separate program that offers zero-interest loans to small businesses domestically. [One lender] had no fundamental problem with the affordable rates, but she found it odd that an American would be offered 0% interest while borrowers in poorer parts of the world were being charged up to 70%… But what really irked the Lenders on Strike was how much Kiva executives were being paid for overseeing those changes.” [MITTechnologyReview]



Peaceful Transitions of Power: In the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle, Brian Schreiber discusses the need to plan for handing over power to the next generation of leaders. “Succession planning is the defined approach to an inevitable transition of leadership. Its Jewish roots go back to biblical times with the transition of Moses and Joshua, two unique individuals with different assets to lead community. Moses played a pivotal role in the transition, elevating Joshua’s visibility and promoting his leadership qualities. But while internal leadership succession is well established within the private sector (where roughly 70% of CEO succession is groomed from within), intentional succession strategies have historically been far less established within the nonprofit sector, including Jewish institutions.” [JewishChron]