When anti-Zionism wins: What Mamdani’s rise reveals about the future of Jewish political power

The victory of an avowedly anti-Israeli candidate in the Democratic primary for the city with the most Jews in the world demands U.S. Jewry to reconsider its strategies

In New York City, home to more Jews than any other city in the world, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist who openly supports the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement and challenges Israel’s identity as a Jewish state, has just clinched the Democratic nomination for mayor and is set to lead America’s most influential liberal city. His victory marks a dramatic turning point in the status of Israel within the Democratic Party and exposes a deep erosion in the political power and relevance of American Jewry.

Mamdani didn’t win by stealth. He ran proudly on a platform that includes defunding the police, rent freezes, free daycare and buses and, crucially, support for Palestinian “resistance.” He legitimized antisemitic slogans like “globalize the intifada,” drawing direct lines between the Warsaw Ghetto uprising and modern Palestinian movements. Initially seen as too radical, especially on Israel, Mamdani defied conventional wisdom and captured the imagination of a young generation hungry for change. The young, charismatic 33-year-old state assemblyman from Queens — who knows how to go viral on TikTok — built a coalition of radical young activists who view Israel not as a democratic ally but as a colonial oppressor.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

His victory marks a resounding response from the Democratic base: They want youth, passion and bold ideas, even if that means severing ties with long-standing political alliances, including support for Israel.

For decades, American politicians courted the Jewish vote and donor base by showcasing pro-Israel credentials. In New York, securing Jewish support — Jews represent 16% of the city’s population — was a prerequisite for electoral success. Today, the landscape has shifted. The growing power of Muslim Americans, the rise in antisemitism, the alienation of young progressives from Israeli policies and Israel’s own political realignment with the GOP have diluted Jewish political influence.

Mamdani’s victory reveals that anti-Israel positions are not only good for getting protesters in the streets, but also hold political and electoral capital. This is a startling development for a community that once leveraged its bipartisan support for Israel to shape national policy. When President Harry Truman needed to win New York in a midterm election, he listened to Jewish voices advocating for the recognition of Israel. Would that strategy work today? Mamdani’s rise suggests otherwise.

This isn’t just a New York story. Last year, I predicted Oct. 7 would catalyze Muslim political power in America and that the “Golden Age of American Muslims” is starting, similar to how the 1967 Six-Day War energized Jewish political engagement. The infrastructure, training and mobilization of Palestinian and Muslim activists have matured into a formidable political force that now translates street protests into electoral victories.

To his credit, Mamdani has attempted to soften his image with parts of the Jewish community by aligning with progressive Zionists like Brad Lander and signaling support for hostage families. Recent polls suggest that approximately 20% of Jewish voters support him. However, this should not obscure the deeper shift that is underway.

Mamdani’s election has chilling implications for the city’s roughly 1 million Jews, many of whom support Israel, and especially for the city’s large Israeli-American community. While his victory may not necessarily bring more antisemitic violence, it will push Jews to the political margins and leave many feeling less welcome and more alienated.

This is not just about one candidate or one city. It’s about a generational and ideological transformation. What was once considered a fringe stance, challenging Israel’s legitimacy, has become politically viable. The normalization of anti-Zionist rhetoric within progressive circles is pushing Jews to the margins of political discourse, especially those who consider Israel central to their identity.

Nor is the erosion of pro-Israel sentiment confined to Democrats. While support for Israel has been declining among Democrats for years, recent polls show a similar trend among Republicans, especially those ages 18 to 49, where unfavorable views of Israel have risen from 35% in 2022 to 50% today. This shift has been echoed by prominent supporters of President Donald Trump like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and Steve Bannon, who have voiced strong opposition to U.S. involvement in defending Israel against Iran. Although Trump ultimately shut them down, the trend is clear: Just as the anti-Israel left has gained traction within the Democratic Party, even with Democratic leaders trying to marginalize them, similar isolationist forces are gaining influence within the GOP.

The political clout of organized American Jewry is eroding. Israel’s successful assault on Iran has undermined the rationale behind U.S. Jewish support for the Obama-era nuclear deal. While Trump remains staunchly pro-Israel, he is widely unpopular among American Jews. Even conservative Jews who support Trump are witnessing a growing number of Republicans increasingly willing to abandon international commitments. Meanwhile, rising antisemitism and the marginalization of Jews in elite institutions, such as universities, point to a sobering conclusion.

Mamdani’s election signals that anti-Israel positions now carry electoral value rather than political cost. For American Jews, this creates an existential challenge. The community’s political influence rested on being seen as authentically American, defending democracy, supporting allies and championing liberal values. When Israel gets reframed as violating these principles, Jewish political capital evaporates.

American Jews are in a moment of political decline and internal fragmentation and must reorganize to reclaim relevance. To regain standing, American Jews must reimagine their strategy and recognize the new terrain, one shaped by shifting demographics, new coalitions and a polarized electorate. The future will not be secured by yesterday’s playbook. It will require humility, investment in coalition-building and a renewed moral and political vision that resonates with a changing America and a changing Israel.

Barak Sella is a Middle East Initiative fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and an Elson Israel fellow at the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, Okla. He is the former executive director of the Reut Institute and an expert on Israel-U.S. relations and world Jewry.