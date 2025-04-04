Turning Good Deeds Day into lasting impact: 5 lessons for Jewish nonprofits

Good Deeds Day may last just 24 hours, but nonprofits can translate this one-day burst of energy into sustained impact — and here's how.

In a world often marked by tension and hardship, Good Deeds Day (coming up this Sunday, April 6) offers a powerful reminder of what unites us: the desire to make a positive difference. Since its founding in 2007 by Israeli philanthropist Shari Arison, Good Deeds Day has grown from a volunteer initiative in Israel into a global movement now spanning 115 countries. Each year, millions of people dedicate their time and energy to acts of kindness and service on Good Deeds Day.

mitay20/Adobe Stock

At Yad Sarah, Israel’s leading volunteer-staffed organization providing free or low-cost health and home care support services, we’ve seen firsthand how Good Deeds Day can do more than inspire goodwill. Through years of participation, we’ve learned that success on Good Deeds Day isn’t just about showing up — it’s about being strategic. By approaching the day with intentionality, Jewish nonprofits can translate this one-day burst of energy into sustained impact. That’s why at Yad Sarah, we aim for every day to feel like Good Deeds Day.

Here are five key lessons we’ve learned to help Jewish nonprofits make the most of Good Deeds Day:

1.) Tie activities directly to your mission

Good Deeds Day shouldn’t feel like a separate project; it should reflect an organization’s core purpose. The most successful initiatives are those that serve as an extension of a nonprofit’s mission.

At Yad Sarah, our mission is to ensure that every Israeli has access to the healthcare support they need. On Good Deeds Day and every other day, our volunteers work tirelessly to deliver free or low-cost medical equipment directly to homebound individuals, and they provide other services as well. These meaningful acts of kindness do more than just meet a practical need; they offer recipients a sense of dignity and independence.

We’ve used Good Deeds Day as a platform to raise awareness about our free lending service by encouraging new volunteers to join this cause. While such efforts have resulted in more volunteers, they have also helped more people in need discover the resources available to them. For some, this knowledge is life-changing, enabling them to avoid hospitalization, regain mobility or care for a loved one at home. By aligning Good Deeds Day efforts with our core mission, we’ve turned one-time gestures of kindness into sustained impact that extends far beyond a single day.

2.) Leverage the power of personal connection

Good Deeds Day thrives on meaningful interactions. Research shows that volunteers who connect directly with the people they are helping have a far more powerful and memorable experience.

For example, Yad Sarah volunteers don’t just drop off mobility aids: they often take the time to sit down with recipients, explain how to use the equipment, and answer questions. Sometimes, they’ll stay a little longer just to schmooze. For many recipients, especially those who are homebound or living alone, that brief conversation can be just as meaningful as the equipment itself. A friendly chat can break the loneliness of a long day, offering comfort and reminding people that they are valued and cared for. This personal touch transforms a simple delivery into a moment of care and dignity.

In the lead-up to Good Deeds Day, Jewish nonprofits can achieve this by pairing volunteers with recipients, encouraging conversations or assigning roles that foster one-on-one engagement. Whether it’s sharing a cup of tea, listening to a story or simply offering a kind word, these personal moments leave a lasting impression — one that encourages volunteers to stay involved well beyond the day itself.

3.) Create accessible, low-barrier opportunities

Not everyone can commit to a long-term volunteer role, but almost anyone can take part in a well-structured, one-day opportunity. The key is to design activities that are simple yet meaningful.

At Yad Sarah, we’ve found success by creating tasks that accommodate different abilities and time constraints. Volunteers have assembled care packages for Holocaust survivors, written personalized notes to isolated seniors, and made phone calls to check in on vulnerable individuals. These activities require no special skills yet provide participants with a strong sense of accomplishment and connection.

The easier it is to get involved, the more likely volunteers are to return. This approach is supported by research, which shows that volunteers are more likely to participate and stay engaged when offered flexible opportunities that allow them to choose how much time they commit and how they contribute.

4.) Invite families to participate together

Good Deeds Day presents a unique opportunity to engage entire families, and doing so creates a ripple effect that strengthens your volunteer network.

At Yad Sarah, we’ve seen families volunteer together to organize medical equipment, assemble hygiene kits or deliver mobility aids. These shared experiences allow parents to model values of chesed (kindness) and responsibility for their children, while reinforcing the idea that giving back is a family priority.

Research supports the value of family volunteering, showing that children who volunteer alongside their parents are more likely to continue volunteering as adults.

Studies show that youth who volunteer alongside their parents are twice as likely to volunteer independently as adults, demonstrating the long-term impact of family-centered volunteering. By designing family-friendly Good Deeds Day activities, such as child-appropriate roles or activities that encourage collaboration between generations, nonprofits can plant seeds for lifelong volunteerism.

5.) Follow up to build lasting relationships

Good Deeds Day may last just 24 hours, but its impact doesn’t have to. The most important step comes after the day itself with meaningful follow-up. At Yad Sarah, we make a point to reach out to volunteers after Good Deeds Day — whether by email, phone call or handwritten note — thanking them for their time and inviting them to stay involved.

We’ve found that this simple step often leads to ongoing volunteerism, donations or even advocacy. Consider inviting participants to future events, sharing updates on how their efforts made a difference or encouraging them to explore long-term volunteer roles. By nurturing these relationships, nonprofits can turn Good Deeds Day participants into lifelong supporters.

Good Deeds Day is a powerful moment — but its true value lies in what happens next. Let’s make this Good Deeds Day not just one day of kindness but the start of something lasting.

Philip Bendheim is the director of Yad Sarah’s International Board of Overseers.