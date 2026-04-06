The aliyah imperative and the philanthropic dilemma: Navigating the Modern Orthodox crossroads

For decades, the strategic map of Jewish philanthropy in North America was built on a stable, if unspoken, binary: Israel was the destination for historical advocacy, but the Diaspora was the site of primary institutional investment. The community constructed “cathedrals” of Jewish learning — magnificent day schools, sprawling suburban synagogues and robust university centers — under the assumption that a vibrant Diaspora was a permanent feature of the Jewish landscape.

However, the April 2026 edition of Yeshiva University’s Torah To-Go series, titled “Diaspora Judaism at a Crossroads,” suggests a major shift in the Modern Orthodox (MO) and Religious Zionist (RZ) consciousness. This is not merely an academic exercise for elites; as a popular publication sponsored by YU’s RIETS rabbinical seminary and distributed in synagogues throughout North America, it indicates that the tension between sustaining Diaspora infrastructure and prioritizing aliyah (immigration to Israel) has become a pressing communal concern.

Courtesy/Nefesh B’Nefesh

An analytical evolution over two decades

To appreciate the significance of this crossroads, one must look back to the 2008 Orthodox Forum publication (another influential Yeshiva University project) titled Religious Zionism – Post Disengagement. At that time, the discourse was more equivocal. Scholars like the late Rabbi Dr. Aharon Lichtenstein — one of the leading Torah authorities in the YU orbit worldwide, he moved to Israel in 1971 and headed YU’s Gruss Institute in Jerusalem — articulated a vision where aliyah was a central value, yet he also defended “Diaspora Religious Zionism” as a legitimate spiritual category focused on derishat Zion (seeking out Zion), the active pining for the Land while serving local communities. Historian Lawrence Grossman critiqued the erosion of the movement’s intellectual synthesis but still viewed the Diaspora as a critical theater for Jewish cultural renewal.

By 2026, the analytical focus has sharpened. The current Torah To-Go features a symposium that identifies several factors forcing a reevaluation of philanthropic priorities, starting with a shift in the perceived safety of the Diaspora. Rabbi Josh Flug, director of Torah publications at RIETS, notes that the rise in antisemitism and the mounting isolation of Jewish students on college campuses have fundamentally challenged long-held assumptions regarding the security of North American life. This environmental pressure is further complicated by a demographic gravitation toward Israel. Rabbi Larry Rothwachs points to the growth of Israeli communities that facilitate softer landings for those who chose to immigrate. This shift in population is mirrored by a leadership “brain drain” that threatens the stability of North American MO institutions. Rabbi Menachem Penner, executive vice president of the Rabbinical Council of America, points out that the steady relocation of talented MO rabbis and educators to Israel is creating a potential leadership vacuum in North America.

Ultimately, these trends have sparked a broader reevaluation of the religious environment itself. The traditional argument that the Diaspora offers a more stable surrounding for cultivating religious commitment is being actively challenged by the visible success and vibrancy of RZ communities in Israel, signaling a pivot in how the global Jewish community envisions its future.

The institutional paradox: Launchpad vs. destination

The strategic case for investing millions in Diaspora infrastructure faces a new paradox. Rothwachs, who is currently preparing to lead a new community in Ramat Beit Shemesh, Israel, suggests that Diaspora institutions must be analyzed not as destinations, but as launchpads. In this framework, strong schools and synagogues are successful precisely when they produce the durable identity required for a graduate to eventually move to Israel.

This creates an inherent strain. As Penner notes, when the most motivated leaders and resources relocate first, the remaining communities feel the imbalance. This raises a critical question for philanthropists: Should resources fund the “Goshen model”—sending leaders ahead to establish infrastructure for future immigrants — or prioritize ensuring current Diaspora communities remain sustainable?

This conflict is uniquely intense for the YU community compared to other American Jewish sectors. For Haredi, Hasidic or Chabad groups, identity is often centered on specific rabbinic dynasties, yeshiva centers or a global outreach mission that is less tethered to the sovereign State of Israel as a religious end-goal. Conversely, for many non-Orthodox groups and their constituencies, Zionism is predominantly expressed through political support and this backing in itself is no longer an axiomatic maxim.

For much of the YU/MO community, on the other hand, the State of Israel is a core theological tenet and foundational to their religious and political identities. These values are reinforced through the post-high school gap year that is a staple of the MO educational menu. As aliyah increases among YU alumni and leadership, the community faces a crisis of its own success. The more effectively YU instills its values, the more it encourages its “best and brightest” to leave the very institutions that nurtured them.

A pivotal ideological shift in this Torah To-Go volume is the introduction of a novel category of Jewish religious fulfillment by Rabbi Shalom Rosner, a veteran YU instructor, who moved to Israel nearly two decades ago, where he lectures widely and serves as a communal rabbi in Bet Shemesh. Traditionally, Jewish observance is categorized through bein adam la-Makom (between man and God) and bein adam le-haveiro (between man and his fellow). Rosner proposes bein adam le-amo — the relationship between an individual and the Jewish nation.

He argues that while interpersonal acts like bikur cholim (visiting the sick) and helping those in need are vital religious deeds, actions such as defending the homeland or the day-to-day responsibilities of active Israeli citizenship carry a national consequence that has gained new meaning in recent years. This suggests that “religious vitality” increasingly comes to fruition through one’s participation in the national destiny of the Jewish people.

Reconciling the crossroads

A direction for navigating the new tension emerges from the personalities explored in my book, Agents of Change: American Jews and the Transformation of Israeli Judaism (NYU Press, 2025). The book examines the contributions of a cadre of talented American-trained personalities who moved to Israel during the late 20th century, just as they were achieving renown in their familiar Diaspora setting. These “agents of change” brought fresh ideas and perspectives to Israel that took root over time through the many students and protégés that they nurtured. Implicit in this historical development is that the movement of American Jews to Israel is not merely a matter of personal religious achievement; rather, it is an act of contributing to a nascent society still in the making.

American Jews internalize values that, when recalibrated in a sovereign, Jewish majority setting, become vital for Israel’s long-term growth. These include: communitarian ethics — a commitment to democratic ideals and gender equality; pluralistic engagement — the value of learning from those with different perspectives; and relational infrastructure — a model of warm, voluntary communal life that can exist alongside state-mandated religious structures.

The constant flow of these voices is arguably a greater contribution to Israel’s viability than purely philanthropic considerations. This perspective suggests that aliyah is not necessarily a “withdrawal” from the Diaspora, but an opportunity to introduce Diaspora-honed values to the national stage.

Transnational cross-currents

Minimally, the current YU ideational “crossroads” indicates a change in the balance of the MO worldview toward a more Israel-centric focus. This need not be formulated, however, as an abandonment of this American Jewish segment’s vision for robust Diaspora institutions and communities. On the contrary, the influx of YU alumni in Israel and sprouting of new communities offers a unique opportunity. The challenge for YU’s leadership is to think creatively about how its myriad accomplishments and assets can more effectively contribute to Israel’s growth. The innovative ideas that will emerge will not only enrich those living in the evolving Jewish sovereign center, but through ongoing cross-fertilization, inspire a fresh sense of purpose and meaning for their counterparts in North America as well.

Adam S. Ferziger, a Yeshiva University alumnus, is a historian of religion, a professor and the Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch Chair in the Israel and Golda Koschitzky Department of Jewish History and Contemporary Jewry at Bar-Ilan University in Israel. He researches Jewish intellectual, social and spiritual responses to modern and contemporary life. His book Beyond Sectarianism: The Realignment of American Orthodox Judaism, won a National Jewish Book Award. His newest work, Agents of Change: American Jews and the Transformation of Israeli Judaism, was published by NYU Press in 2025.