Secure Community Network picks Wendy Berger for new chair of board of directors

After a year of growth in response to unprecedented security threats since the Oct. 7 attacks, the Secure Community Network has tapped Wendy Berger as chair of the organization’s board of directors, eJewishPhilanthropy exclusively reports. “Wendy Berger’s deep commitment to our mission, paired with her proven leadership and community engagement, positions SCN to continue adapting and excelling in the face of ever-evolving challenges,” Michael Masters, SCN’s national director and CEO, told eJP’s Nira Dayanim.

First line of defense: Berger served on the board of directors of the Jewish United Fund/Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago (JUF) for over two decades and “has experienced SCN’s transformative impact firsthand,” she told eJP. “SCN has not only built a proactive and robust security framework across North America, but it has also reinforced safety at the local level. In many ways, SCN serves as our first line of defense,” she said. Under outgoing board chair Harold Gernsbacher, SCN announced a series of new partnerships establishing and expanding support for Hillel International, the American Jewish Committee and the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, among others. The organization anticipates that Berger, who was previously chair of SCN’s governance committee, will continue that work.