Pluralism is a Jewish survival skill

There are moments in Jewish history when disagreement feels dangerous. We are living in one of those moments now.

In the past year, I’ve spoken with countless Jewish communal leaders who make the same painful admission: they have stopped convening contentious conversations altogether. Not because the questions are unimportant, but because they no longer trust that disagreement can be held without tearing institutions apart or putting a bullseye on their back. Silence often feels safer than speech.

Across our communities, conversations about Israel, power, identity and belonging have grown sharper and more personal. Lines once debated abstractly are now drawn through families, synagogues and institutions. Many communal leaders are quietly asking the same question: How do we stay together when we no longer trust one another’s motives — or even one another’s legitimacy?

This isn’t only a problem unique to the Jewish community, certainly. American society at-large is grappling with an extraordinary crisis of polarization. But ours is a community too small, too afflicted, too blessed with a tradition of positive disagreement to let this moment tear us apart or consign us to self-censorship.

What we are missing in this moment is not consensus. It is pluralism — real pluralism, not the bumper-sticker version.

Pluralism is often mistaken for niceness, or neutrality, or the absence of conviction. In truth, it is none of those things. Pluralism is the disciplined practice of staying in relationship across deep difference without requiring agreement as the price of belonging.

That discipline has never been easy. It is especially difficult now.

I was reminded of this recently while opening a conversation convened by Limmud North America on the future of pluralism in Jewish life. The discussion was notable not because it was harmonious — it wasn’t — but because it was honest. The panelists spoke candidly about what pluralism actually demands when the stakes feel existential.

One idea, offered by Rabbi Elka Abrahamson of the Wexner Foundation, stayed with me: pluralism begins with choosing curiosity over judgment.

Curiosity is not weakness —it is restraint. It is the willingness to pause the reflex to persuade or dismiss long enough to ask how someone arrived at their worldview and what values they are trying to protect. In polarized moments, curiosity feels almost transgressive. And yet without it, conversation collapses into performance.

Pluralism also requires a kind of theological humility that Judaism knows well. Our tradition does not present a single authoritative voice; it preserves argument. The Talmud records minority opinions not as footnotes, but as sacred text. Truth, in Judaism, emerges through encounter — through sustained engagement with difference — not through erasure.

Pluralism is not passive. It does not mean “anything goes,” nor does it ask people to soften their commitments. On the contrary, pluralism requires confidence — confidence to stand firmly in one’s values without needing others to disappear in order for those values to hold.

This balance — humility without relativism, conviction without domination — is difficult to maintain. It takes time. It takes structure. And it takes trust.

That is precisely why pluralism cannot be left to chance. Especially now.

In community after community, I see what happens when disagreement goes uncontained. People self-sort into ideological silos. Institutions become brittle. Emerging leaders opt out rather than navigate a landscape that feels hostile or incoherent. The result is not moral clarity, but fragmentation.

Pluralism offers another path. Not agreement, but relationship. Not enforced unity, but shared civic norms. Not the fantasy that conflict will resolve itself, but the insistence that conflict does not have to destroy communal life.

If pluralism sounds hard, that’s because it is. But it is also joyful. And transformative. And deeply Jewish.

At Limmud, we work from a simple premise: we do not need to agree in order to belong. In practice, this means intentionally designed spaces where disagreement is expected, facilitated and held with care; where listening is treated as an ethical act, not a tactic; where people are asked to stay in the room — especially when it would be easier to walk away.

This work is slow. It rarely produces viral moments. And it does not offer the immediate gratification of drawing bright moral lines.

But it does something far more important: it rebuilds the muscles of communal life. Pluralism is not a luxury for calm times. It is a survival skill for hard ones.

The Jewish people have endured precisely because we learned how to argue without annihilating one another, how to hold difference within a shared story, how to remain a people even when we could not agree on what that peoplehood demanded.

The alternative is not clarity. It is fragmentation.

And the Jewish people have never survived by walking away from one another.

Rabbi David Singer is CEO of Limmud North America