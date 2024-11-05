Lessons learned from a day school endowment success story

In 2019, during a pivotal morning meeting, I found myself sitting in a beautifully appointed office overlooking Boston, accompanied by the chairman and immediate past chairman of Torah Academy, the preschool-eighth grade day school where I serve as executive director.

Our focus was impressing upon George Krupp, a real estate entrepreneur and major benefactor of Boston’s Jewish community and its day schools, the importance of day schools possessing an endowment. Little did I know that this encounter would lead to a groundbreaking opportunity for Torah Academy.

Getty Images

Krupp’s approach to philanthropy was evident from the outset. His skillful questioning cut to the core of our needs, and after 15 minutes, he presented us with a $1 million endowment challenge. As I contemplated the magnitude of the task, I couldn’t shake the belief that this opportunity was a divine intervention. We embarked on the challenge with many questions and doubts, but with unwavering determination.

Before this encounter, Torah Academy was raising approximately $650,000 annually, with the largest donor contributing $50,000. With 75% of our parents requiring scholarships, traditional avenues were not sufficient to meet our needs. Upon joining the Prizmah Generations Program, and enlisting the guidance of fundraising consultant Herb Tobin, we set out on a mission to reach Krupp’s generous challenge.

Our fundraising strategy was to focus on key constituencies, emphasizing the importance of day school education for the larger community. Many of our prospective donors did not have a direct connection to our school but believed in the value of Jewish day education. To bring them together, we organized a community-wide event where Krupp discussed the value and future of day schools. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with many day school supporters expressing their commitment to Torah Academy that evening.

With “the wind at our back,” relentless effort and strategic follow-ups, we successfully met Krupp’s challenge approximately one year later. As we reflect on this journey, I am compelled to share three invaluable lessons and outcomes of this endowment initiative:

1. Contrary to the myth that endowments negatively impact annual giving, our experience at Torah Academy proved otherwise. For many donors, this was their first significant investment in our school’s future, leading to increased overall commitment. Subsequent seven-figure campaigns addressing teacher compensation, benefits and a current capital campaign for a new facility only strengthened our ties with the community.

2. Another important lesson learned was that the notion of “Am Yisroel” is alive and well. Many of our donors came from outside of the Orthodox community. Combined with support of our small Orthodox community, we were able to succeed in reaching the goal.

3. One unforeseen benefit to emerge from our efforts was to secure housing for our staff, a pressing need in Boston. The endowment proved crucial in securing loans and mortgages from lenders in our efforts to acquire staff housing.

To our donors, I continue to extend heartfelt gratitude. To philanthropists worldwide, I encourage you to consider supporting endowment efforts at your respective organizations. And, to my fellow executive directors, I urge you to recognize that endowment is not a zero-sum game. The Torah Academy’s endowment success story is a testament to the transformative power of community support, strategic planning and the belief that investing in the future of Jewish education yields immeasurable returns.

Rabbi Binyomin Mermelstein is executive director of Torah Academy in Brighton, Mass.