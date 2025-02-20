Over the past year and a half, the Jewish community has been jostled awake from a deep slumber. The wave of antisemitic intimidation and harassment targeting Jews across the world has left us grappling with paradoxical feelings: our collective future as a people is more uncertain than it has been since the days before Israel’s founding in 1948, yet our sense of community has been reinvigorated.

We stand at a pivotal crossroads. How will we respond as a community to this moment of reckoning? Will we acquiesce to social pressure and bite our tongues in the face of vitriol and judgment, or will we rise to the challenge and harness a newfound sense of solidarity? Will we acknowledge and address the failures that have left us vulnerable? And, perhaps most importantly, can we seize this moment to secure the future of Jewish life and flourishing in the Diaspora?

For the Jewish community to thrive in the years to come, the next generation is paramount. If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that we must prepare, nurture and raise our youth as strong, confident, knowledgeable Jews. As an educator, this is my North Star. As a people, we cannot afford to be collectively complacent.

A generation fractured

We got comfortable. We got complacent. As parents, as educators, as community leaders, we let our guard down. Things seemed good, so why put in the extra effort? We assumed the next generation would simply “figure it out” like we did. But this laissez-faire approach has borne bitter fruit.

Today we see alarming trends among Jewish youth: a decline in Jewish literacy, increased assimilation and a growing disconnection from Jewish identity. Even more troubling is the rise of anti-Zionism among young Jews, fueled by misinformation and propaganda on social media. The social pressure to be a “good Jew” has, for many, come to mean condemning Israel or distancing one’s self from their heritage. And in other circles, cynicism reigns, with Jews refusing to engage or discuss the complex reality of Israel’s existence.

Recent statistics show that a significant number of Jewish college students feel isolated and targeted for their beliefs. Many are afraid to express support for Israel’s right to exist, fearing backlash from their peers. The tragic irony is that, in our attempt to blend in and be accepted, we have diluted the foundational elements of our identity.

Tend our garden

But rather than despair, we must focus on what is within our control. We can reclaim our narrative and strengthen our community by focusing on the education and empowerment of the next generation. It starts with embracing individuality and encouraging young Jews to forge their own meaningful connections to their heritage.

We must instill in our youth a deep understanding of the Jewish story — our history, our struggles, our triumphs. We must equip them with the knowledge, confidence and passion to become advocates not just for Israel but for the Jewish people as a whole. The words of Joshua as he was about to lead the Israelites into the Promised Land feel particularly poignant today: “Chazak v’ematz — be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” (Joshua 1:9). We need to raise a generation that embodies this spirit of strength and courage.

Plant the seeds for a flourishing Jewish future

This journey will not be easy, but the seeds we plant today can grow into an unparalleled Jewish future. Fostering confidence in Jewish identity means teaching our youth not only the stories of our past but also instilling pride in our culture and traditions. We must encourage active participation in Jewish life — in schools, in synagogues and in cultural institutions.

A comprehensive education is crucial. This includes a curriculum that covers both historical and contemporary perspectives and is supplemented with experiential learning opportunities. That means teaching the Hebrew language, Jewish philosophy and beit midrash, and connecting American Jews with Jews around the globe. When our students connect with their contemporaries around the world through our Global Jewish Education Program, the feedback we hear is overwhelming. By meeting Jews in other countries, young American Jews often feel a transformative connection to peoplehood.

Role models matter, too. Just as Sandy Koufax inspired a young Alex Bregman to dream of becoming a baseball player, we must curate and highlight Jewish figures who can inspire the next generation across various fields. Today’s media and social media environment can present a skewed reality, and nefarious actors are capitalizing on the moment to amplify outrage and vitriol. These distorted messages are infecting and denigrating young Jews’ sense of pride. Our youth deserve to see that being proudly Jewish is not a barrier to fulfillment or confidence but a source of strength.

We must also deepen our engagement with Jewish wisdom and values, showing how they apply to contemporary issues like social justice, environmentalism and philanthropy. The Jewish tradition is rich with teachings that can guide us in navigating the complexities of modern life.

But let’s be realistic — change takes time, and the road will be challenging. As it says in Ethics of the Fathers, “You are not obligated to complete the work, but neither are you free to abandon it.” (2:21)

We must be patient, persistent and unwavering in our commitment to build a better Jewish future.

Embrace the responsibility

We are taught that each of us is a link in a chain, responsible for carrying forward the legacy of our ancestors. At times this chain may fray, but it is far from broken. The next generation must be equipped not only with knowledge but also with the courage to live and defend their identity proudly. Judaism is not a burden but a responsibility — one that is filled with the power to transform lives.

Now is the time to seize this moment: to invest in our youth and secure a vibrant, thriving future for Jewish life in the Diaspora. Together, let’s raise a generation that is both literate in our past and eager to write the next chapter. The future of the Jewish people depends on it.

Mark Shpall is the head of school at de Toledo High School, a private Jewish high school in Los Angeles.