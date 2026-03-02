Bringing together funders with an affinity for education

The Jewish Funders Network’s new Jewish Day School Affinity Group will foster engagement and collaboration on the sector’s most pressing issues.

A growing number of Jewish thinkers, communal leaders and philanthropists are converging around a shared conclusion: if Jewish life is to thrive in the face of rising antisemitism, political polarization and social pressure, we must invest with greater intention in the institutions that cultivate Jewish knowledge, confidence, identity and leadership. Jewish day schools are the most powerful of those institutions.

Research and experience consistently show that day school alumni represent a disproportionate share of Jewish communal leadership. On college campuses, graduates often demonstrate the moral clarity and confidence to engage complex conversations about Jewish identity and Israel. Decades of research indicate that immersive Jewish education sets up young Jews with substantive knowledge and a lived sense of belonging that carries into adulthood.

Across the country, leaders in Jewish education are grappling with the structural pressures facing day schools. Rising costs, shifting enrollment patterns and philanthropic fragmentation have forced communities to reconsider how schools are organized and supported. Voices in the field have argued that sustainability depends on collaboration across institutions rather than parallel efforts that compete for the same families and donors.

The recent unification of two major day schools in Philadelphia illustrates this shift. Community leaders concluded that combining governance and infrastructure would strengthen academic quality and stabilize finances over time. That decision was shaped by local realities, yet it reflects a broader recognition that long-term viability increasingly depends on coordination at the community level.

This is the animating vision behind the Jewish Funders Network’s new Jewish Day School Affinity Group. The group, which is beginning with 13 funders and foundations who bring experience across local and national day school efforts, offers a structured space for a wide range of funders, JFN members and beyond, to engage one another and potentially collaborate on the sector’s most pressing issues.

High tuition places real strain on families. Enrollment outside of the Orthodox community remains uneven. Educational excellence, as is true in the broader American education system, requires sustained investment in curriculum, faculty and leadership. Financial pressures intensify when schools duplicate infrastructure within the same metropolitan areas or pursue parallel strategies without coordination.

Communities are responding with creativity, such as the merger mentioned above and other enrollment, excellence and affordability initiatives. Public policy conversations, including advocacy for state-level approval of a federal education tax credit to support scholarship funding for nonpublic schools, are part of this broader effort to expand affordability and access.

These trends point toward a clear conclusion: the long-term vitality of Jewish day schools depends on ecosystem-level thinking. Strategic philanthropy has a critical role to play.

JFN will bring in practitioners and partners when their expertise helps move the discussion from shared concern to implementable approaches, including Prizmah, UnitEd, JFNA, and colleagues across the broader communal ecosystem. Participation is expected to grow over time, and the group is structured to welcome additional funders who want to engage seriously with these questions.

Jewish day schools play a unique and irreplaceable role in shaping committed Jewish leaders. With intentional alignment and disciplined partnership, philanthropy can help secure a strong and vibrant future for Jewish education and for the communities it sustains.

Yossi Prager is the senior managing director of JFN Consulting.